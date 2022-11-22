Read full article on original website
Related
NME
TV reporter robbed live on air during World Cup coverage
An Argentinian TV reporter was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup in Qatar. Dominique Metzger was broadcasting from the Corniche area of Doha in the build up to the first match of the tournament – between Qatar and Iran – when items were stolen from her bag, including her wallet.
NME
Will Young criticises David Beckham over “odious” World Cup deal
Will Young has hit out at David Beckham over the former footballer accepting a paid ambassador role for Qatar during the 2022 World Cup. The tournament’s host nation has been widely condemned over its views on homosexuality (which is illegal in Qatar), women’s rights, and the deaths of migrant workers who built the stadiums.
NME
Elon Musk’s Twitter fails to delete racist tweets aimed at World Cup players
Twitter has not been deleting tweets about footballers of colour containing racist slurs in the ongoing World Cup, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), found that 99 tweets that were reported to contain racist content had been left online in the week before the start of the Qatar World Cup. Out of the 100 tweets that had been reported for racist language, Twitter only deleted one. In addition, the accounts that these tweets came from were not suspended.
NME
FIFA to allow rainbow hats and flags at World Cup stadiums in policy U-turn
Football’s governing body FIFA are now set to allow rainbow hats and flags into World Cup stadiums in a policy U-turn. Earlier this week, Welsh football fans claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of their World Cup match with the USA on Monday (November 21). In a statement, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and that it planned to address the matter with FIFA.
NME
Peter Kay’s “huge” earnings revealed before UK tour sold out in minutes
Peter Kay‘s “huge” earnings have been revealed just before his upcoming UK tour sold out in minutes. A source reportedly told The Sun that Kay’s company accounts currently holds £22.6million, without taking into account ticket sales. “The accounts just prove what a huge success Peter...
Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is the second of the day in...
Poland v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Follow all the action as Hervé Renard’s side take on Robert Lewandowski and co
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
NME
Germany team cover mouths and wear rainbow on kit in Qatar World Cup protest
The German football team protested FIFA at the Qatar World Cup this afternoon (November 23), covering their mouths while posing for a pre-match photo. Earlier this week Germany were among seven European nations – also including England and Wales – to announce that they would no longer be wearing pro-LGBTQ+ ‘OneLove’ armbands during games after the threat of sporting sanctions from governing body FIFA.
NME
Bad Boy Chiller Crew share rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’
Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared a rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’ – check it out below. The Bradford band released new single ‘Renegade’ last month, their second track of 2022 after ‘Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)’, their collaboration with MC Majestic.
NME
N-Dubz resume tour after shock cancellation but Dappy’s voice “not fully back”
N-Dubz returned to the stage in London last night (November 23) after postponing their previous show at the last minute due to illness. The Camden group – comprising Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa – were set to perform at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Tuesday (November 22) as part of their first live tour together in 11 years.
NME
Damien Rice announces comeback with 2023 UK and European tour
Damien Rice has announced his comeback with details of a 2023 UK and European tour – see the list of dates below and buy tickets here. The Irish singer-songwriter last released an album nine years ago with ‘My Favourite Faded Fantasy’, which itself came eight years after its predecessor, 2006’s ‘9’.
NME
Babymetal’s upcoming Japan shows will have a “silent” mosh pit area
Babymetal have announced a range of measures to keep fans safe at their upcoming shows – including a ‘silent mosh’sh pit’. The Japanese kawaii metal band are playing two shows at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition on January 28 and 29 next year. For these shows, the arena will have a sectioned-off area – the silent mosh’sh pit – designed for fans who have children or “who are not confident in their physical strength, etc”. Gig goers in this pit are encouraged not to shout, cheer, talk loudly or participate in any other behaviour “that may be an inconvenience to other customers”.
NME
The story of Stormzy in 10 seminal moments
Stormzy has come a long way from his humble beginnings. Hailing from the streets of south London, the 29-year-old is now a multi-platinum international sensation operating at the very top of the UK rap scene. He’s also a trailblazing beacon of hope for the recognition and progression of the scene, not only in the UK but across the world.
Comments / 0