Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
I took a 52-hour train ride from Chicago to California. Here are 10 things I wish I had packed.
I rode Amtrak's California Zephyr line in a roomette. From earplugs and snacks to wine and playing cards, here are the things I regret not packing.
Chicago officials urge residents to prepare for large crowds over holiday weekend
As folks are visiting family and friends in Chicago and attending various holiday events over Thanksgiving weekend, Rich Guidice with Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said people should prepare for large crowds.
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
fox32chicago.com
Several roads closed for Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade
CHICAGO - Chicago will celebrate its 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. The event will feature 19 marching bands, 10 festive floats and 38 special performances. Street closures and parking restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Driver and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue. The parade will...
globalconstructionreview.com
FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare
Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
Amtrak train crash: Victim identified as Brookfield resident
Police identified the victim who died after an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago crashed into a car on the tracks in Brookfield.
Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
blockclubchicago.org
Massive Cranes Migrating Through Chicago Can Be Seriously Noisy, Birders And Neighbors Say
CHICAGO — It’s a pigeon. It’s a plane. No … it’s a crane. Sandhill cranes are migrating through Chicago in the tens of thousands, according to the Chicago Ornithological Society — and neighbors who’ve had to cover their ears. “Oh, God yes, they’re...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
ValueWalk
$500 Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: Who Will Get It And How To Apply
Some extra money could soon be coming to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. The city of Chicago has come up with a new assistance program that offers $500 cash payments to eligible residents. The deadline to apply for this cash assistance program from Chicago is approaching fast. Cash Assistance Program From...
travelmag.com
12 Exhibitions to Visit in Chicago this Winter
There’s no better way to escape the cold chills of a Chicago winter than by ducking inside one of the city’s prestigious museums to catch an exhibition. Among the largest cities in the US, Chicago is typical of any major metropolis as being home to a large number of museums and other cultural venues. Many of them play host to a mix of permanent and temporary exhibitions throughout the year, with the winter season being a particularly busy period. If you’re coming to Chicago over the coming months and would like to check out an exhibition during your stay, here’s a selection to inspire you.
959theriver.com
Big Changes Coming to O’Hare Airport
Hey, it’s Leslie in for Mitch, and just in time for the holiday season, it was announced earlier today that big changes are coming to O’Hare airport. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in town and he Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said that after an FAA environmental review, construction can proceed at O’Hare airport. There will be construction on the terminal area plan, including satellite concourses 1 and 2, and the O’Hare global terminal. This also means that terminal 2 will be demolished.
regionnewssource.org
NIPSCO Subcontractor Killed Friday In Industrial Accident Outside St John
Friday morning around 10:30 AM, Lake County Sheriff Deputies and Paramedics were called to an industrial accident at a NIPSCO substation in the 9600 block of W. 109th outside of St. John. NIPSCO was notified that there was a fatality involving a contractor working for Ryan Construction, a NIPSCO spokesperson said.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
