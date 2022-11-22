ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Several roads closed for Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHICAGO - Chicago will celebrate its 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. The event will feature 19 marching bands, 10 festive floats and 38 special performances. Street closures and parking restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Driver and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue. The parade will...
CHICAGO, IL
globalconstructionreview.com

FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare

Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
JOLIET, IL
travelmag.com

12 Exhibitions to Visit in Chicago this Winter

There’s no better way to escape the cold chills of a Chicago winter than by ducking inside one of the city’s prestigious museums to catch an exhibition. Among the largest cities in the US, Chicago is typical of any major metropolis as being home to a large number of museums and other cultural venues. Many of them play host to a mix of permanent and temporary exhibitions throughout the year, with the winter season being a particularly busy period. If you’re coming to Chicago over the coming months and would like to check out an exhibition during your stay, here’s a selection to inspire you.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Big Changes Coming to O’Hare Airport

Hey, it’s Leslie in for Mitch, and just in time for the holiday season, it was announced earlier today that big changes are coming to O’Hare airport. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in town and he Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said that after an FAA environmental review, construction can proceed at O’Hare airport. There will be construction on the terminal area plan, including satellite concourses 1 and 2, and the O’Hare global terminal. This also means that terminal 2 will be demolished.
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

NIPSCO Subcontractor Killed Friday In Industrial Accident Outside St John

Friday morning around 10:30 AM, Lake County Sheriff Deputies and Paramedics were called to an industrial accident at a NIPSCO substation in the 9600 block of W. 109th outside of St. John. NIPSCO was notified that there was a fatality involving a contractor working for Ryan Construction, a NIPSCO spokesperson said.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
Aneka Duncan

Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment

Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
CHICAGO, IL

