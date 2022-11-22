‘These things don’t change’: Colorado Springs shooting comes 42 years to the day after 1980 anti-LGBTQ+ massacre

Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedyEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
SEE IT: Christian group vandalized following Club Q shooting
A Focus on the Family center in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday.
Graffiti at Focus on the Family references Club Q Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Focus on the Family is the target of graffiti referencing the Club Q shooting. Someone spray-painted the sign in front of the Colorado Springs-based Christian organization. The message reads: "Their blood is on your hands. Five lives taken." It's an apparent reference to the mass shooting at the gay nightclub, The post Graffiti at Focus on the Family references Club Q Shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Bidens Call Club Q Owners In Colorado Springs After Mass Shooting
“They reiterated their support for the community as well as their commitment to fighting back against hate and gun violence,” the White House said.
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
KRDO
LGBTQ+ bar owner in Pueblo discusses the long-term effects of the mass shooting at Clubq
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The Downtown Bar in downtown Pueblo is a well-known all-inclusive bar. Displayed all across their walls are Pride flags that show support for the LGBTQ+ community. The owner, Keith Avery, is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and he believes that it's important to make all people feel welcome in the bar.
KKTV
Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
kunc.org
Sheriff opposition to Colorado's red flag gun law under scrutiny after Club Q shooting
The Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and many more injured is raising questions about the state’s red flag gun law and the sheriffs who oppose it. The law is meant to prohibit people who are a threat to themselves or others from...
southernillinoisnow.com
Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will focus on red flag law after LGBTQ club shooting
(NEW YORK) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told “The View” Tuesday that the state should take a second look at how local sheriffs are using the red flag law to protect citizens in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.
Colorado nightclub shooter's grandfather is a MAGA legislator
The gunman in the Club Q shooting is reportedly the grandson of California State Assembly member Randy Voepel, a pro-Trump Republican who likened the January 6 insurrection to the Revolutionary War.
9News
'Fearless,' 'a welcoming person' to her trans community: Woman killed at Club Q remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the people who died at Club Q is being remembered as a "trans mother" by other people in the transgender community. Kelly Loving is described by friends as a fearless and supportive mentor in her trans community. Loving had just moved to Colorado...
Exclusive video: Plane passengers say Club Q suspect made racist remarks
Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed club shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich's mother, Laura Voepel, in a heated confrontation with fellow passengers on July 31.
KRDO
Police presence at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to an incident at the Ridgeview Place Apartments near Palmer Park. It is unclear what the incident is at this time. KRDO has a crew on the scene where an individual has been detained. This is a...
World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich
Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his...
Father of Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Talks About His Child
Father of Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Talks About His Child
Colorado club shooting suspect is non-binary, attorneys say
The public defenders for the suspect in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub that killed five people said in a Tuesday night filing that their client is non-binary and that "they use they/them pronouns." The big picture: The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing multiple murder...
csbj.com
Opinion: Pueblo: The renaissance to the south
Not so many years ago, Colorado Springs was the go-to destination for smart, capable people fleeing the chaos and dysfunction of California, New York and the once-mighty industrial cities of the Midwest. We had affordable real estate, amazing weather, easy access to the mountains on uncrowded highways and a booming local economy.
KKTV
Police investigating shooting near Palmer Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway in northeastern Colorado Springs, as police say a person was shot at a local apartment complex. Details were limited around 3:50 p.m., but CSPD says it happened Friday afternoon at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane, on the east side of Palmer Park and near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and N Carefree Circle. Police say that one person was injured, and that officers on scene are looking for a suspect. At the time of writing, police have not released suspect information, and details on the extent of the victim’s injuries are not yet known.
