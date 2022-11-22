‘These things don’t change’: Colorado Springs shooting comes 42 years to the day after 1980 anti-LGBTQ+ massacre

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway in northeastern Colorado Springs, as police say a person was shot at a local apartment complex. Details were limited around 3:50 p.m., but CSPD says it happened Friday afternoon at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane, on the east side of Palmer Park and near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and N Carefree Circle. Police say that one person was injured, and that officers on scene are looking for a suspect. At the time of writing, police have not released suspect information, and details on the extent of the victim’s injuries are not yet known.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO