ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

‘These things don’t change’: Colorado Springs shooting comes 42 years to the day after 1980 anti-LGBTQ+ massacre

By Kate Sosin
19thnews.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Graffiti at Focus on the Family references Club Q Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Focus on the Family is the target of graffiti referencing the Club Q shooting. Someone spray-painted the sign in front of the Colorado Springs-based Christian organization. The message reads: "Their blood is on your hands. Five lives taken." It's an apparent reference to the mass shooting at the gay nightclub, The post Graffiti at Focus on the Family references Club Q Shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csbj.com

Opinion: Pueblo: The renaissance to the south

Not so many years ago, Colorado Springs was the go-to destination for smart, capable people fleeing the chaos and dysfunction of California, New York and the once-mighty industrial cities of the Midwest. We had affordable real estate, amazing weather, easy access to the mountains on uncrowded highways and a booming local economy.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Police investigating shooting near Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway in northeastern Colorado Springs, as police say a person was shot at a local apartment complex. Details were limited around 3:50 p.m., but CSPD says it happened Friday afternoon at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane, on the east side of Palmer Park and near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and N Carefree Circle. Police say that one person was injured, and that officers on scene are looking for a suspect. At the time of writing, police have not released suspect information, and details on the extent of the victim’s injuries are not yet known.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy