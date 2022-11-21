ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highway 98.9

CBS Minnesota

Collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan sold for $670K

BOSTON, Mass. — A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000.The Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, which bills itself as "the World's Most Beautiful Bookshop," plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters totaling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study, auctioneer RR Auction said in a statement Friday.Dylan, a native of Hibbing, Minnesota, wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still...
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

This week’s new books take us from the world of ballet to an Edwardian ship…Fiction1. They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now🩰 They’re Going to Love You – @MegHowreyA gripping and gorgeously written novel of heartbreaking intensity. With psychological precision and a masterfully revealed secret at its heart, this book asks what it takes to be an artist.Read more: https://t.co/Ulkluo0MLZ pic.twitter.com/LWNqH5Fove— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 10, 2022Set in the rarefied world of ballet, this is an intense, thoughtful novel about troubled family relationships and what...
Kirkus Reviews

Best of 2022: Our Favorite Fiction

Every November, when I look back at the year’s fiction, I try to discern trends: Was this the year of books with ghosts or the year of books about unhappy young people talking about relationships? The first thing that pops out at me looking at our list of the best fiction of 2022 is a tiny but distinctive microtrend: Books about families titled with the name of that family. And to make the trend even more specific, both books that fit into it are published by Norton: There’s Lan Samantha Chang’s The Family Chao (Feb. 1), an update of The Brothers Karamazov about a Chinese American family running a restaurant in Wisconsin—our review calls it “a disruptive, sardonic take on the assimilation story”—and Rubén Degollado’s The Family Izquierdo (Sept. 6), a novel about three generations of a Texas family that believes they’re living under a curse, which our review calls “a gloriously rich epic.”
The Guardian

‘I’d be stupid to stop it now!’ The man with the only complete collection of UK No 1 singles

For 70 years, the UK singles chart has been a constant in our lives: a weekly countdown humming along in print, on TV and the radio. But to Dave Watson, it’s more than just background noise: it’s a lifestyle. The 55-year-old has been collecting copies of UK No 1 hits since the late 1980s; today, he owns all 1,404 UK No 1 singles, reaching back to the birth of the charts in 1952. He believes it’s the only complete collection of its kind.
Highway 98.9

When Paul McCartney Discovered Lennon-McCartney ‘Scam’

Paul McCartney recalls the time he discovered a reggae song credited to "Lennon-McCartney" despite having no connection to the work in his new box set, The 7" Singles Box. In the foreword to the liner notes of the set — which contains 80 singles from across McCartney's solo career — the former Beatle discusses his passion for visiting record stores. "I've always found there's something exciting about flicking through the crates in a record shop, looking for that next discovery," he writes (via Rolling Stone). "I still love it and there are some cool independent record shops near my office in London."
Highway 98.9

45 Years Ago: Burt Reynolds Parodies Football and Self-Help in ‘Semi-Tough’

Director Michael Ritchie's "Semi-Tough" may not be the greatest football movie ever made, but it's certainly one of the most interesting. Released on Nov. 18, 1977, it touches on everything from the life of a pro football team on the road, to the self-help movements of the '70s, and to the nature of love and friendship. It's also a great example of the kind of movies that populated that decade: funny and serious at the same time, not afraid to brush up against big ideas, and designed as an entertainment for adults.
Highway 98.9

Watch Black Crowes Bludgeon Stage Invader With Guitar, Mic Stand

The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson bludgeoned a stage invader with their respective microphone stand and guitar during their Sunday concert at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. You can watch footage of the melee below. The interruption took place during "Stare it Cold," the final track of the Black...
Collider

From 'Camelot' to 'The Sword in the Stone': 10 Best King Arthur Movies

King Arthur and the stories surrounding his court have been popular for nearly 1,000 years, ever since Geoffrey of Monmouth wrote History of the KIngs of Britain. Whether Arthur was a real person has never been as important as the stories surrounding him; stories given a major boost by Sir Thomas Mallory's 15th century Le Morte d'Arthur.
The Guardian

Dinner With Groucho review – table for two mismatched geniuses

Unlikely as it seems, TS Eliot and Groucho Marx were friends, of a sort. They became pen pals in 1961, when the author of The Waste Land wrote to the star of Animal Crackers asking for a signed photo. Three years later they met for dinner in London – a not entirely successful evening, according to Groucho: he wanted to discuss King Lear while Eliot preferred to chat about Duck Soup.
Highway 98.9

2022 Classic Rock Holiday Gift Guide

The 2022 holiday season is here, and UCR has selected the most unique and interesting gift ideas for the classic rock fan in your life. We've left the usual year-end parade of box sets aside in favor of more surprising options, such as an Iron Maiden KoolTunes cooler that also serves as a boombox, a set of Def Leppard nesting dolls that somehow feature an even more ripped than usual Phil Collen and an Ozzy Osbourne BBQ tool set that lets you brand the phrase "Ozzy Rules" into your steak.
The Independent

Cartoonists honor 'Peanuts' creator in Saturday funny pages

Cartoonists across the nation are celebrating the 100th birthday of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz as only they can — with cartoons.More than 75 syndicated cartoonists have tucked tributes, Easter eggs and references to “Peanuts” in Saturday's funny papers to honor the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and company.“It’s a tribute to probably the world’s greatest cartoonist,” said cartoonist Patrick McDonnell, who creates the daily strip “Mutts” for 700 newspapers. “After ‘Peanuts,’ the cartoon world changed. I think most working cartoonists today would say he was the inspiration for them to become cartoonists.”The list of participating strips ranges from...
Deadline

Paramount Global Terminates $2.2B Simon & Schuster Sale But Still Wants Out Of Publishing Biz

A major publishing deal is officially dead in the water as Paramount Global scrapped its sale of Simon & Schuster to Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House, declining to pursue an appeal after the Department of Justice sued to block the merger and a federal judge upheld the government’s position. The sale was announced two years ago, in Nov. of 2020, as the former ViacomCBS was shedding non-core assets to raise cash and pay down debt. President Biden’s more activist DOJ reviewed the deal and sued to block in Nov. of 2021, arguing the transaction would create a behemoth publisher likely to drive...
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

