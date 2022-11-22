ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Comments / 2

Related
newjerseyisntboring.com

30+ Free New Jersey Events December 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in December. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Due to the ongoing restrictions and safety regulations with Covid-19, please verify...
NEW JERSEY STATE
paramuspost.com

VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN

Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
nj1015.com

If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one

There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
hwy.co

Cool Off at the Highlands Natural Pool in New Jersey

Cooling off in a pool is one thing, but cooling off at Highlands Natural Pool in New Jersey is quite another experience. This stream-fed natural swimming hole is an easy getaway from urban life, offering more than just swimming. We’ve got more ways than one to cool off this summer in New Jersey.
RINGWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Striped bass anglers have plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving as this fall run just keeps running. The bite has been absolutely insane since last Friday, with big schools of stripers stretching from Raritan Bay down to Island Beach State Park. The sheer number of fish is staggering, with many experienced anglers calling it the best they’ve ever seen.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy