Read full article on original website
Related
newjerseyisntboring.com
30+ Free New Jersey Events December 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in December. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Due to the ongoing restrictions and safety regulations with Covid-19, please verify...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
13 towns in NJ that transform into magical holiday attractions
If you just want to feel the holiday sprit and walk through a beautifully decorated town for Christmas, New Jersey has a great variety of places to visit. You don't have to travel to Manhattan or Philadelphia for an all-out holiday display. Towns in the Garden State have been stepping...
NJ has a plan to chop down 2.4 million trees — to save the Pinelands?
BASS RIVER — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees in a section of Bass...
Stunning NJ town that experts say you should visit instead of the Shore
There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
paramuspost.com
VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN
Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
nj1015.com
If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one
There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
Wild turkeys — once endangered — are now booming in N.J. and terrorizing some neighborhoods
They’re in the backyard. They’re up on the roof and at the front door. They stop traffic and make a mad dash for your car. The feathered beast making a b-line for your front bumper is New Jersey’s wild turkey, the not-so-rare bird that seems to roam the nation’s most densely populated state with abandon.
The not-so-obvious thing slowly disappearing on NJ toll roads
A lot has changed over the years that affect our everyday lives in New Jersey. Sometimes it's new developments in our towns, while others might deal with relatives moving into or out of state. Of course, one of the constants in our state is the ever-rising cost of what feels...
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
hwy.co
Cool Off at the Highlands Natural Pool in New Jersey
Cooling off in a pool is one thing, but cooling off at Highlands Natural Pool in New Jersey is quite another experience. This stream-fed natural swimming hole is an easy getaway from urban life, offering more than just swimming. We’ve got more ways than one to cool off this summer in New Jersey.
Bergen County Musical Mansion Where Celebs Partied Hits Market At $4.995 Million (PHOTOS)
A Bergen County musical mansion that held parties attended by various celebrities is on the market for $4.995 million. The Motown Mansion in Saddle River was built and occupied by Motown Records president William “Kedar” Massenburg, NJ Advance Media reports. Celebs who attended his big bashes include Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, according to NJ.com.
Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn
A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
onthewater.com
Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Striped bass anglers have plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving as this fall run just keeps running. The bite has been absolutely insane since last Friday, with big schools of stripers stretching from Raritan Bay down to Island Beach State Park. The sheer number of fish is staggering, with many experienced anglers calling it the best they’ve ever seen.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Wow! Is This Really Our Signature Food Here in New Jersey?
Now before you get the impression that I dislike saltwater taffy, I don't. I really enjoy saltwater taffy. In fact, my wife introduced me to chocolate-covered saltwater taffy, which if you have never tried it, is delicious. In a recent article from Far and Wide, they highlighted the best signature...
Jersey’s Richest Creamiest Mac And Cheese Can Be Found In Point Pleasant, NJ
Apparently, the best mac and cheese in New Jersey can be found right here by the Jersey Shore. I'm not surprised, but I'm also a little surprised, I'll explain. The food scene around the Jersey Shore is truly second to none, ever since moving here last spring I've had some of the best food of my life.
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
Holiday Attractions in the Lehigh Valley
The holiday season is almost here, and the Lehigh Valley's newest attractions, entertainment, and dazzling light spectaculars will ensure your holiday is a winter wonderland!
Comments / 2