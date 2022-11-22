NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with MSNBC Host Ayman Mohyeldin about what he calls double standards and western prejudice in coverage of Qatar hosting the World Cup. Today was Day 4 at the 2022 men's soccer World Cup in Qatar. This is the first time the tournament takes place in an Arab and Muslim country. And even before it started, it was already arguably the most controversial World Cup ever. Qatar's selection as host more than a decade ago was followed by a global corruption scandal that nearly took down FIFA. That is soccer's governing body. And for years, there have been human rights concerns about the country's treatment of migrant workers, also outrage over Qatar's treatment of LGBTQ people.

