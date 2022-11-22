Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says Twitter will re-launch its verification program next week
Elon Musk says he has a tentative timeframe to once again roll out his new paid verification system for Twitter. "Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week," the embattled new CEO wrote in a tweet early Friday. This will be his second attempt at launching...
Surge in outbreaks tests China's easing of zero-COVID policy
Earlier this month, the China Communist Party's top leadership body slightly relaxed the country's strict zero-COVID policies, raising a glimmer of hope that the government was seriously considering eventually lifting its public health controls. But as COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country, cities are once...
5 major revelations about the collapse of crypto giant FTX
Lawyers for the once-mighty crypto-exchange FTX described a company riddled with dysfunction and mismanagement during a court hearing on Tuesday, as they sought to explain how the sprawling empire founded by Sam Bankman-Fried was brought to its knees in a matter of days. "We have witnessed one of the most...
Fears of crypto contagion are growing as another company's finances wobble
Fears that the collapse of FTX will lead to more destruction in the crypto industry are hitting almost every investor in the United States, from individuals to major Wall Street firms, with many wondering if another cryptocurrency trading platform called Genesis will fall next. So far, those fears have not...
Climate change gave a Kenyan youth a 'crazy' idea: Become a world-class ice sculptor
I still remember a headline in one of Kenya's daily newspapers from 2002: "Climate Change Threatens the Snow and Ice Caps of Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya." Mount Kilimanjaro, next door in Tanzania, is Africa's tallest mountain, followed in height by Mount Kenya, my country's pride and glory. Even the...
U.S. bans the sale and import of some tech from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an "unacceptable risk" to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new...
Hong Kong court convicts Cardinal Zen, 5 others over fund to help arrested protestors
HONG KONG (AP) — A 90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal and five others in Hong Kong were fined after being found guilty Friday of failing to register a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in the widespread protests three years ago. Cardinal Joseph Zen, a retired bishop and...
Three global bands to look out for, courtesy of WOMEX
Every fall, musicians, artist managers, concert presenters and record labels from all over the world gather somewhere in Europe for a conference and festival called WOMEX. This year's event took place in Lisbon, Portugal — and here are some top picks for up-and-coming artists who performed showcases at WOMEX 2022.
The power of women: acclaimed Italian author Elena Ferrante on patriarchy and protest in Iran
Shiva Akhavan Rad is an Iranian freelance journalist. She worked as a psychologist before starting to write about film and culture in local Iranian newspapers and magazines. Elena Ferrante is the pseudonymous author of many books, including the four-volume Neapolitan Novels, which tell the story of two girls, Lila and Lenù, born in Naples in 1944, who try to create lives for themselves within a violent and repressive culture.
In the strawberry fields of Spain, migrants from Africa work in hope of a better life
Spain a prolific producer of strawberries, and the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry that is increasingly demanding. The work is year-round and requires field workers who take on the repetitive task planting seedlings and then harvesting when ready. This job usually falls on migrants, many from Africa.
World Cup roundup: Poland, Australia claim wins
Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski each scored a goal to lift Poland to a 2-0 win over Saudia Arabia on
Indonesia's earthquake had just a 5.6 magnitude. Why are hundreds of people dead?
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia's main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, located...
Why some Brazilians won't be wearing their national soccer colors for the World Cup
RIO DE JANEIRO — It's probably the most recognized soccer shirt out there: the canary yellow with bright green trim. Brazil has worn it during all five of its record World Cup titles. But at home, the national colors have been steeped in controversy ever since far-right President Jair Bolsonaro adopted them as the emblem of his brand of nationalist politics.
For some, focus on World Cup host Qatar highlights Western double standards
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with MSNBC Host Ayman Mohyeldin about what he calls double standards and western prejudice in coverage of Qatar hosting the World Cup. Today was Day 4 at the 2022 men's soccer World Cup in Qatar. This is the first time the tournament takes place in an Arab and Muslim country. And even before it started, it was already arguably the most controversial World Cup ever. Qatar's selection as host more than a decade ago was followed by a global corruption scandal that nearly took down FIFA. That is soccer's governing body. And for years, there have been human rights concerns about the country's treatment of migrant workers, also outrage over Qatar's treatment of LGBTQ people.
Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu on Friday, as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widened. Major local TV broadcasters showed Tokyo District Prosecutors and Japan Fair Trade Commission officials entering Dentsu headquarters. Dentsu dominates event organizing, marketing and...
Pakistan names a new military chief amid bitter political feuding
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has named the country's former spy chief as head of the military, the information minister said Thursday, ending months of speculation about the new appointment. The army has historically wielded huge political influence in Pakistan, ruling it for half of its 75-year...
U.S. forward Tim Weah scores the team's only goal in its World Cup opener
In the U.S.'s opening World Cup game, forward Tim Weah scored the team's only goal. Now, the team prepares to play against England. But Weah may not even be the most famous person in his family. Transcript. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Anticipation is building for tomorrow's World Cup match between the...
Photos: The emotional scenes as the 1st train from Kyiv arrives in liberated Kherson
As Ukraine's nine-month war grinds on, the arrival of Ukrzaliznytsia, the national railway, has become synonymous with liberation in previously Russian-occupied cities and towns. When Ukrainian forces recapture areas from Russia, residents have come to expect a few immediate things: seeing the Ukrainian flag raised over administration buildings or other...
How one man went from a migrant leaving Africa, to an elected official in Spain
Serigne Mbaye made a life-changing decision in 2006. The number of fish in his small town of Kayar, Senegal had dwindled, there was a lack of opportunity, and Mbaye wanted to provide for his family. So he jumped on a boat one night, and joined others on a days-long journey...
