GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

U.S. bans the sale and import of some tech from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an "unacceptable risk" to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new...
The Guardian

The power of women: acclaimed Italian author Elena Ferrante on patriarchy and protest in Iran

Shiva Akhavan Rad is an Iranian freelance journalist. She worked as a psychologist before starting to write about film and culture in local Iranian newspapers and magazines. Elena Ferrante is the pseudonymous author of many books, including the four-volume Neapolitan Novels, which tell the story of two girls, Lila and Lenù, born in Naples in 1944, who try to create lives for themselves within a violent and repressive culture.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In the strawberry fields of Spain, migrants from Africa work in hope of a better life

Spain a prolific producer of strawberries, and the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry that is increasingly demanding. The work is year-round and requires field workers who take on the repetitive task planting seedlings and then harvesting when ready. This job usually falls on migrants, many from Africa.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Why some Brazilians won't be wearing their national soccer colors for the World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO — It's probably the most recognized soccer shirt out there: the canary yellow with bright green trim. Brazil has worn it during all five of its record World Cup titles. But at home, the national colors have been steeped in controversy ever since far-right President Jair Bolsonaro adopted them as the emblem of his brand of nationalist politics.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

For some, focus on World Cup host Qatar highlights Western double standards

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with MSNBC Host Ayman Mohyeldin about what he calls double standards and western prejudice in coverage of Qatar hosting the World Cup. Today was Day 4 at the 2022 men's soccer World Cup in Qatar. This is the first time the tournament takes place in an Arab and Muslim country. And even before it started, it was already arguably the most controversial World Cup ever. Qatar's selection as host more than a decade ago was followed by a global corruption scandal that nearly took down FIFA. That is soccer's governing body. And for years, there have been human rights concerns about the country's treatment of migrant workers, also outrage over Qatar's treatment of LGBTQ people.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu on Friday, as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widened. Major local TV broadcasters showed Tokyo District Prosecutors and Japan Fair Trade Commission officials entering Dentsu headquarters. Dentsu dominates event organizing, marketing and...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Photos: The emotional scenes as the 1st train from Kyiv arrives in liberated Kherson

As Ukraine's nine-month war grinds on, the arrival of Ukrzaliznytsia, the national railway, has become synonymous with liberation in previously Russian-occupied cities and towns. When Ukrainian forces recapture areas from Russia, residents have come to expect a few immediate things: seeing the Ukrainian flag raised over administration buildings or other...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

