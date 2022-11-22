ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Turcios: Rematching Brady Hiestand would be 'Forrest Griffin-Stephan Bonnar type legend stuff'

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Ricky Turcios spoke to the media after his UFC Fight Night 215 win.

Turcios (12-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) answered questions from MMA Junkie and other media members after edging out Kevin Natividad (9-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC) by split decision on his win, a potential rematch with “TUF 29” finalist Brady Hiestand and more.

“Brady, that’s my dude,” Turcios told reporters, including MMA Junkie. “We were there inside ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ house training and stuff like that, and we had the war, and I’m glad he was shining and got that victory, too. So congratulations to him. He got the victory tonight. I got the victory tonight. We’re all connected in this circle of life, so everything happens for a reason. But if one day, me and Brady have to rematch, then we’re on that Forrest Griffin-Stephan Bonnar type legend stuff, you know what I’m saying? Let’s go.”

UFC Fight Night 215 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

Watch the video of Turcios’ complete post-fight media availability above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 215.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

