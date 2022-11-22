ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mortgage rates tick down

MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.58%. This week’s results include an adjustment for the observance of Thanksgiving. “Mortgage rates continued to tick down heading into the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Sam...
October new home sales beat expectations

Washington — Newly built, single-family home sales exceeded expectations in October, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sales of new single‐family houses in October 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 632,000, according to estimates....
