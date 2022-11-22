Read full article on original website
cv mud duck
3d ago
prayers for the family heart broken during the holidays makes it worse so sad Lord bless his family and give them peace and comfort there hearts through this tragedy in Jesus name AMEN AMEN AMEN
Linda Kopp
2d ago
prayers and condolences to his family🙏There is still another man from Call, Texas who went hunting and is unaccounted for that had been missing for 4-5 days now. Prayers for law enforcement & rescue crews
kjas.com
Sheriff says Joshua Larkin is still missing in Newton County
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Friday that a man is still missing after he reportedly walked into a hunting area over a week ago, but never returned. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
kjas.com
Driver uninjured, but received citation after hydroplane accident
A driver escaped injury, but he didn’t escape a citation following a Thursday night crash north of Jasper. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said it happened at about 10:00 on Highway 96, approximately 4 miles north of Jasper. According to Clark, 43-year-old Jorge De Jesus Pacheco,...
kjas.com
Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall hospitalized after heart attack
Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall is hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack. Hall is reportedly in the intensive care unit at St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Hall has been Chief of Police since 2016, and prior to that he had achieved the rank of Captain along with serving stints as Interim Police Chief, detective and patrol officer.
kjas.com
Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper
Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
kjas.com
Man wanted in Vernon Parish captured in Wisconsin
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man named in arrest warrants for burglaries in the nearby Burr Ferry Community was captured on Thursday some 920 miles away in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Sheriff Sam Craft says Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was confronted by police in the town next to...
UPDATE: Missing Lake Charles woman found dead in Sulphur
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old female.
Nederland Police Department seeks help in finding burglary suspects
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is seeking help in identifying multiple suspects that are believed to be involved in local vehicle burglaries. According to a press release by the Nederland Police Department, the incidents took place sometime between Saturday November 19, 2022, 9:30 p.m. and Sunday November 20, 2022, 4:00 a.m. between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
KPLC TV
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles
Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 21, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish. Philip Michael Conner, 16, of Holmwood, Louisiana, died in the crash.
calcasieu.info
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a business burglary that occurred at 4135 Highway 90 E in Lake Charles, Louisiana on November 22 at 02:08 AM. According to authorities, the suspect reportedly stole alcohol and cigarettes from the business and left on a bicycle.
KFDM-TV
Reported stabbing leaves one victim in serious condition
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police responded to a disturbance around 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Interstate Highway 10 South, at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow confirms there was a stabbing. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The suspected...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
therecordlive.com
Old hospital turns into SWAT training grounds
Once, Orange Memorial Hospital, now closed, saved lives. On Friday, the building once again helped save lives, but this time for law enforcement. The building became the training ground for the Orange County Sheriff's Office SWAT team with a simulated hostage situation in close quarters. "This is a rehearsal and...
kjas.com
Residents of Many discover their EBT SNAP cards being used in Texas
Several residents of Many in nearby Sabine Parish have discovered that their EBT SNAP cards have been used here in Texas, and an investigation is underway by both the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Many Police Department. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the case was uncovered by the Louisiana...
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
kjas.com
Kayla Dee Scalise
Kayla Dee Scalise, 52, of Colmesneil, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 near Zavalla, Texas. Visitation will be held 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Stringer...
Small east Texas town has to boil water during Thanksgiving due to old infrastructure
Zavalla, Texas is no stranger to water problems, but the issues have worsened in the past month due to low pressure, resulting in a complete stoppage.
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
blackchronicle.com
Medical Center of Southeast Texas works to provide gifts to children in protective services this holiday season
There are greater than 450 native children in protective custody in want of holiday gifts this yr. For the thirty fourth yr, the Medical Center of Southeast Texas is internet hosting a present drive to collect donations to distribute to children in want. The Medical Center on Monday started gathering...
