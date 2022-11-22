Convicted sex offender to be released in Barron County

A convicted sex offender will be released on Friday to live in a Barron County residence, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

Ray Mayer, 28, will be living at 1065 1¾ Ave.-1½ Ave., Prairie Farm. He is 5’8” tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Mayer was convicted on Oct. 13 of child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 14 year old in Illinois.

Conditions of Mayer’s release include no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18 and he must comply with electronic monitoring by GPS.

According to the news release, Mayer’s criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.

Mayer has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and will be considered a criminal offense, the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.