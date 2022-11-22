Minnesota officials push warning of thin ice

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. weather report 05:03

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning residents, ahead of the holiday weekend, of thin ice.

The agency reports that while temperatures have been cold over recent days, the ice that's formed on bodies of water remains unsafe to walk upon .

Officials say that parents and guardians should pay special attention to kids who might be visiting Minnesota for the first time during the holidays.

"Kids, and people who haven't experienced winter in Minnesota, may not have enough knowledge to mitigate the risks associated with cold water and early ice," DNR Enforcement Division director Col. Rodmen Smith said. "Talk to your kids, talk to your neighbors -- we all have a role to play in keeping people safe as the winter season gets underway."

The agency also offered the following tips for Minnesotans in order to stay safe: