MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (3-1, 0-0 B1G) will take on their first Power 5 opponent in Virginia (6-0, 1-0 ACC) at the 2022 Cav Classic in Charlottesville, Va., on Sat., Nov. 26. The Gophers will then take on the Liberty Flames (2-2, 0-0 ASUN) on Sun., Nov. 27, in Charlottesville. Both games can be watched on ACCNX and can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Tanner Hoops and Lynette Sjoquist on the call.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO