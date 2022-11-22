Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
gophersports.com
Minnesota Advances to Title Game with 5-1 Victory over Penn State
HENDERSON, Nev. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey advanced to the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase title game after a 5-1 win over No. 12 Penn State on Friday evening at Lifeguard Arena. After failing to score first in the past three games, Minnesota (10-2-2) scored four goals...
gophersports.com
Gophers Hit the Road for Ranked Showdown with SDSU
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 10 Gophers (1-0) are set to hit the road this weekend fresh off the Thanksgiving holiday, as they will square off against No. 24 South Dakota State on Sunday afternoon in their first road dual of the season. The road trip will kick off three-straight weekends...
gophersports.com
Gophers Hold Off Arizona State for Fourth-Straight Win
TEMPE, Ariz. - It wasn't always pretty, but the No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey team skated to a 3-2 win Friday in the series opener at Arizona State from Mullett Arena. Jaxon Nelson and Bryce Brodzinski scored first-period goals for the Golden Gophers (11-4-0 overall) in their first-ever NCAA hockey game played in the state of Arizona. Logan Cooley's lacrosse-style goal in the third period added insurance for the visitors to hold off the Sun Devils (7-7-0 overall) and extended the team's win streak to four.
gophersports.com
Virginia, Liberty Await Gophers at Cav Classic
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (3-1, 0-0 B1G) will take on their first Power 5 opponent in Virginia (6-0, 1-0 ACC) at the 2022 Cav Classic in Charlottesville, Va., on Sat., Nov. 26. The Gophers will then take on the Liberty Flames (2-2, 0-0 ASUN) on Sun., Nov. 27, in Charlottesville. Both games can be watched on ACCNX and can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Tanner Hoops and Lynette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
'U' Bests Buckeyes in Four Sets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in four sets, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 on Friday evening at the Covelli Center. With the win, Minnesota improves to 19-8 (14-5 Big Ten). The Gophers are 6-3 on the road in...
gophersports.com
Gophers Head West for Henderson Hockey Showcase
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey team (9-2-2) heads out west for its first taste of non-conference action in the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase this weekend in Henderson, Nev. Friday's game against No. 12 Penn State (10-7-1) will take place at 6:00 pm CT at Lifeguard Arena with no streaming option. Minnesota will face either Boston University (6-8-0) or No. 5 Yale (6-0-0) on Saturday at 3pm or 6pm CT at the Dollar Loan Center on B1G+.
gophersports.com
'U' Closes Regular Season at No. 8 OSU, No. 5 NU
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-8, 13-5 Big Ten) conclude their 2022 regular season with two top-10 ranked matchups. First, they'll take on No. 8 Ohio State on Friday (5 p.m. CT) and then No. 5 Nebraska on Saturday (8 p.m. CT). B1G+ will stream Friday's match while Saturday's will be on BTN. Anne Marie Anderson and Emily Ehman are on the call Saturday.
gophersports.com
Gopher Talk: Jordan Howden
Minnesota safety Jordan Howden is the latest guest on Gopher Talk with Mike Grimm. The former walk-on will play in his 57th career game on Saturday at Wisconsin.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Travels South to Face Arizona State Nov. 25-26
MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time in program history, Minnesota will travel to the state of Arizona for a men's hockey game as it faces Arizona State, a team receiving votes in the national polls, for a non-conference series Nov. 25-26 inside the brand new Mullett Arena. Tune in for...
gophersports.com
Game Trailer: Gophers-Wisconsin
It's the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe as Minnesota and Wisconsin meet TODAY in Madison. Watch LIVE at 2:30pm CT on ESPN and the WatchESPN app!
gophersports.com
Game 12: Minnesota at Wisconsin
Last Meeting: Minnesota won 23-13 in Minneapolis (11/27/21) Television: ESPN // Brian Custer (PXP), Dustin Fox (Analyst), Lauren Sisler (Reporter) Radio: KFAN | SiriusXM: 390 | SXM App: 980 // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Dan Rowbotham (Engineer) FIVE THINGS TO KNOW. 1.
