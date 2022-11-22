Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
"God built me for this job" Man destroys town after finding out concrete factory blocks his businessIngram AtkinsonGranby, CO
Related
Colorado’s St. Vrain Christmas Walk Is Awesome And It’s Back. Ever Been?
Firestone, Colorado is the home to one of the coolest community-run light displays in the entire state, and it's back again for 2022. Here's all you need to know about the St. Vrain Christmas Walk. What Is The St. Vrain Christmas Walk?. Sometimes the things you find by accident are...
KDVR.com
Animal shelter takes care of sick woman's dog
A woman who became ill couldn't take care of her dog while she was admitted to the hospital, so the animal shelter where she adopted the dog stepped up. Gabby Easterwood reports. Animal shelter takes care of sick woman’s dog. A woman who became ill couldn't take care of...
estesparknews.com
Thank You From The EPHS Marching Band
The Estes Park High School Marching Band program would like to thank the following sponsors and supporters who helped make the 2022 marching band season such a success. We are grateful to Director, Kaylin Brennan, Levi Carpman, Will Peters, Shiloh Daricek, Jarret Albee, and Cheyenne Keezel for creating such an amazing show! Thank you to Summit Church, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Community Hearing Center, Twin Owls Steakhouse, Glen Haven General Store, Terra Construction and Remodeling, The Egg of Estes, and Notchtop Bakery & Cafe. Your contributions helped make our experience at State memorable and fun. A huge thank you to our bus driver, Alicia Paddock, for getting us safely to Grand Junction and back. We truly appreciate the Band Boosters, Shannon Faith, Tina Thompson, family, friends, and the Estes Park community for all you do in support of the EPHS Band Program.
How to buy something for a police K-9 this holiday
Even if you don’t own a puppy, you can shop for one this Christmas. A local fundraiser is underway to buy gifts for Colorado police K-9 units.
Colorado humane society announces $20 'Black Fur-day' adoption special
Adoptions fees at the Denver Animal Shelter will drop to just $20 this Friday for all dogs and cats that have any trace of black fur. The one-day discount is a part of the shelter's 'Black Fur-day' Black Friday promotion. "Denver Animal Shelter has many wonderful animals available for adoption!...
Help this elderly couple who lost their Denver home before Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, a Colorado family is grateful to have every chair filled at the dinner table after an early morning house fire nearly changed the course of the holiday season.
Daily Record
Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement
Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
coloradosun.com
A Denver homeless man, known as the keeper of East Colfax, has nothing. But he still creates a Thanksgiving feast to share.
Last Thanksgiving, Tony Jones scrounged together more than $100 in food stamps to buy three turkeys, mounds of mashed potatoes and gravy, and macaroni and cheese from King Soopers. It was a fitting, and a bit lavish, meal for a man who lives on the streets of downtown Denver —...
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas
What others have said about Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas:. “mIghty guitar pickin’ and foot-stompin” – The Los Angeles Times. “family-friendly, faith-infused…unabashed nostalgia!” – The Dallas Morning News. “Warms your body like a cup of hot chocolate”- Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. Murphey...
7 things you should know if you’re a guest at Thanksgiving
If you have been invited to a Thanksgiving dinner, there are some things you should know about etiquette before attending.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
The Best Huevos Rancheros In Town
Start your day with the best Huevos Rancheros in town! Go spicy and add some chorizo (good choice). The Si Señor Breakfast will definitely fix your hunger, with two eggs, bacon or chorizo, served with home fries, two tortillas and green chile. From breakfast through dinner, Si Señor serves up delicious plates of authentic Mexican dishes made with fresh ingredients and attention to the details. Daily lunch specials feature excellent values, from the tamales plate to the make-your-own combo plate. There are delicious vegetarian choices, too. And of course there’s a great kids menu! Ask about catering and takeout options and a large menu for the whole family. Delivery available. Locally owned and always a great choice!
Boulder Clarion
Critter Classifieds: Nov. 24, 2022
Critter Classifieds is a column where you can meet four-legged friends who need your love and support. Boulder Weekly is working with Longmont Humane Society to feature a few pets each week who are looking for forever homes. We hope to bring other organizations in on the fun in the future.
Out With the Old: Outlets at Loveland Sold to Windsor Investment Group
After years and years of being a beleaguered shopping area, the Outlets at Loveland is officially getting ready to become something else. Though there had been many rumors of apartments taking over the area, that is not the plan. If anything, Lovelanders will be relieved to see something new and...
1 hurt in Arvada apartment fire
One person was hurt on Thursday after a fire ignited at an Arvada apartment complex.
Longmont, USGS provide water gauges for flood, wildlife safety
A long-standing agreement to provide and maintain streamflow gauges at three locations on Boulder Creek, Left Hand Creek and St. Vrain Creek was renewed by the city council last week. The U.S. Geological Survey and the city of Longmont have partnered for several years to jointly fund the streamflow stations....
SWAT, police arrest duo after barricading inside Loveland home
Loveland police and SWAT members were able to successfully de-escalate a barricade situation after two people trespassed inside a garage.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Brown Palace forced to cancel Thanksgiving dinner and temporarily close hotel after fire
Thanksgiving is canceled at the Brown Palace this year. The historic Denver hotel was forced to close its kitchen and restaurants on Nov. 17 after a fire in a 130-year-old chimney in the basement damaged the property’s boilers. That means it had to cancel about 400 Thanksgiving reservations at...
broomfieldleader.com
HabilisCrafts forges new retail outlet for artisans in Broomfield
HabilisCrafts was launched last month by a young Broomfield couple intent on providing low-cost retail space for local artisans and handcrafted goods vendors. “We’ve had a lot of people come by and tell us that Broomfield really needed something like this,” Gareth Patmore said. Located at 300 Nickel...
coloradosun.com
How two brothers plan to save the world by packing a whole farm into shipping containers on a Denver used car lot
Leafy vegetables at Ullr’s Garden appear black under LED lights due to most plants’ total absorption of blue and red-colored wavelengths. Butterhead lettuce varieties are sold from Ullr’s with their roots still attached. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) The lettuce is blooming nicely...
‘He was a fighter for sure’: Denver Zoo tiger dies at 12 years old
The Denver Zoo announced with a heavy heart that their 12-year-old Amur tiger, Yuri, has passed away after a significant decline in health.
Comments / 0