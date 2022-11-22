ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Animal shelter takes care of sick woman's dog

A woman who became ill couldn't take care of her dog while she was admitted to the hospital, so the animal shelter where she adopted the dog stepped up. Gabby Easterwood reports. Animal shelter takes care of sick woman’s dog. A woman who became ill couldn't take care of...
DENVER, CO
estesparknews.com

Thank You From The EPHS Marching Band

The Estes Park High School Marching Band program would like to thank the following sponsors and supporters who helped make the 2022 marching band season such a success. We are grateful to Director, Kaylin Brennan, Levi Carpman, Will Peters, Shiloh Daricek, Jarret Albee, and Cheyenne Keezel for creating such an amazing show! Thank you to Summit Church, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Community Hearing Center, Twin Owls Steakhouse, Glen Haven General Store, Terra Construction and Remodeling, The Egg of Estes, and Notchtop Bakery & Cafe. Your contributions helped make our experience at State memorable and fun. A huge thank you to our bus driver, Alicia Paddock, for getting us safely to Grand Junction and back. We truly appreciate the Band Boosters, Shannon Faith, Tina Thompson, family, friends, and the Estes Park community for all you do in support of the EPHS Band Program.
ESTES PARK, CO
Daily Record

Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement

Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
AURORA, CO
northfortynews

Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas

What others have said about Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas:. “mIghty guitar pickin’ and foot-stompin” – The Los Angeles Times. “family-friendly, faith-infused…unabashed nostalgia!” – The Dallas Morning News. “Warms your body like a cup of hot chocolate”- Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. Murphey...
GREELEY, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

The Best Huevos Rancheros In Town

Start your day with the best Huevos Rancheros in town! Go spicy and add some chorizo (good choice). The Si Señor Breakfast will definitely fix your hunger, with two eggs, bacon or chorizo, served with home fries, two tortillas and green chile. From breakfast through dinner, Si Señor serves up delicious plates of authentic Mexican dishes made with fresh ingredients and attention to the details. Daily lunch specials feature excellent values, from the tamales plate to the make-your-own combo plate. There are delicious vegetarian choices, too. And of course there’s a great kids menu! Ask about catering and takeout options and a large menu for the whole family. Delivery available. Locally owned and always a great choice!
ERIE, CO
Boulder Clarion

Critter Classifieds: Nov. 24, 2022

Critter Classifieds is a column where you can meet four-legged friends who need your love and support. Boulder Weekly is working with Longmont Humane Society to feature a few pets each week who are looking for forever homes. We hope to bring other organizations in on the fun in the future.
LONGMONT, CO
broomfieldleader.com

HabilisCrafts forges new retail outlet for artisans in Broomfield

HabilisCrafts was launched last month by a young Broomfield couple intent on providing low-cost retail space for local artisans and handcrafted goods vendors. “We’ve had a lot of people come by and tell us that Broomfield really needed something like this,” Gareth Patmore said. Located at 300 Nickel...
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy