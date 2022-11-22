The Estes Park High School Marching Band program would like to thank the following sponsors and supporters who helped make the 2022 marching band season such a success. We are grateful to Director, Kaylin Brennan, Levi Carpman, Will Peters, Shiloh Daricek, Jarret Albee, and Cheyenne Keezel for creating such an amazing show! Thank you to Summit Church, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Community Hearing Center, Twin Owls Steakhouse, Glen Haven General Store, Terra Construction and Remodeling, The Egg of Estes, and Notchtop Bakery & Cafe. Your contributions helped make our experience at State memorable and fun. A huge thank you to our bus driver, Alicia Paddock, for getting us safely to Grand Junction and back. We truly appreciate the Band Boosters, Shannon Faith, Tina Thompson, family, friends, and the Estes Park community for all you do in support of the EPHS Band Program.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO