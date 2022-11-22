ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

This Is Washington's Most Sung About City

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

People love to express how much they enjoy their hometown or where they live . While common ways to show this love are T-shirts, merchandise, photo collections, or Instagram stories, there's one method that can be enjoyed by everyone: a good ole song!

Several iconic songs were based on great American cities, from New York and Denver to San Francisco and Chicago. When it comes to a state like Washington , plenty of people have made musical tributes to the state's cities. Which destination, however, remains in the spotlight?

Thanks to TopUSCasinos.com , researchers found the most sung-about city in the Evergreen State. According to the study, it's Kent with 2,492 songs! One would think it would be world-renowned Seattle, but the Emerald City actually came in second place with over 1,300 songs.

For those not familiar with Kent, it's Washington's sixth-largest city and is located in the greater Seattle metro area. The destination is known for hosting the Washington State Fair, hosting many cultural activities and attractions, and providing plenty of outdoor fun. It's also a great alternative if you don't want to live directly in Seattle but be relatively close to all the action.

Here are the Washington state cities with the most songs dedicated to them:

  1. Kent: 2,492
  2. Seattle: 1,314
  3. Vancouver: 456
  4. Tacoma: 260
  5. Bellevue: 149
  6. Spokane: 88
  7. Kirkland: 74
  8. Everett: 66
  9. Renton: 40
  10. Spokane Valley: 2

