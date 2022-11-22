Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Oregon 4-star RB commit Dante Dowdell runs for 5 TD in playoff game
If it wasn’t clear before, it’s become pretty obvious that the Oregon Ducks are welcoming a highly talented player to Eugene for the 2023 season. 4-star running back Dante Dowdell, the No. 9 RB in the 2023 class and an Oregon commit since May of 2022, had a massive performance on Friday night in the Picayune Memorial playoff game, rushing for 274 yards and scoring 5 touchdowns. This is just another in the long ling of stellar performances that Dowdell has put forth in his final high school season, where he’s amassed 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns on 203 carries, averaging 8.5 yards per rush. Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Dowdell is a bruiser of a running back and he has a close relationship with Oregon RB coach Carlos Locklyn. Dowdell was in Eugene for a visit during the Ducks’ game vs. Washington, which I’m told went very well. Check out the highlights from his monster game on Friday night. TD #1https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596310879972335617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596310879972335617%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #2https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596317826062913539?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596317826062913539%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #3https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596331224187908096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596331224187908096%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #4https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596335039864000512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596335039864000512%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #5https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596338462730649601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596338462730649601%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-win11
Stukenholtz: Euphoric Huskers Earn Their Memories
Feel-good finale finally rewards captains & coach with rivalry trophy
Archbishop Hoban football punches ticket to state title game with 41-20 win over Massillon
The Knights return to the state championship game for the seventh time in eight years
WVNews
Pacers have 4 players with 20-plus points, beat Nets 128-117
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 26 points to lead four Indiana players with 20 or more, and the Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-117 on Friday night. “He's unafraid,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He puts the ball in the basket. You have to choose to look at things that guys do well.”
WVNews
Charlotte 110, Minnesota 108
MINNESOTA (108) Jad.McDaniels 1-7 0-0 2, Towns 6-22 6-7 19, Gobert 6-10 5-5 17, Edwards 10-21 2-2 25, Russell 8-15 0-0 20, Reid 3-5 0-0 7, Anderson 2-5 2-2 6, Nowell 4-9 0-0 8, Rivers 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 41-96 17-18 108.
WVNews
Thompson scores 18, Oklahoma State routs Tulsa 82-56
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State in an 82-56 rout of Tulsa on Friday night. Thompson, a 6-foot-6 junior from Tulsa, was 6-of-14 shooting from the floor. Moussa Cisse added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oklahoma State (4-2). Tyreek Smith had 10 points.
WVNews
Florida 81, Oregon St. 68
OREGON ST. (3-3) Ryuny 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 2-8 4-4 8, Marial 2-4 0-0 5, Akanno 3-9 2-4 8, Pope 4-10 2-2 12, Bilodeau 5-8 0-1 12, Rataj 5-6 0-1 11, Stevens 0-2 0-2 0, Andela 2-2 0-0 4, Ibekwe 1-3 0-2 2, Krass 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 8-16 68.
WVNews
Memphis 73, Nebraska 61
NEBRASKA (3-3) Gary 2-11 0-0 6, Walker 7-11 1-2 15, Bandoumel 5-9 5-7 18, Griesel 1-4 2-3 4, Wilcher 2-7 0-0 5, Tominaga 4-6 0-0 11, Breidenbach 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 8-12 61.
WVNews
West Virginia 89, Portland St. 71
WEST VIRGINIA (5-1) Bell 1-2 2-2 4, Matthews 5-9 3-3 14, Mitchell 6-7 4-4 16, Ke.Johnson 3-7 6-7 12, Stevenson 3-6 3-4 11, Wilson 4-6 0-0 12, Toussaint 5-7 1-4 11, Wague 2-3 1-4 5, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Okonkwo 0-0 0-0 0, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, King 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Suemnick 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-51 20-28 89.
WVNews
Houston 128, Atlanta 122
ATLANTA (122) Collins 2-7 4-5 8, Hunter 3-12 2-2 8, Okongwu 0-0 4-6 4, Murray 14-24 3-3 39, Young 13-28 14-16 44, Griffin 3-5 2-2 11, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kaminsky 1-1 0-0 2, J.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 39-82 29-36 122.
WVNews
Miami 110, Washington 107
WASHINGTON (107) Avdija 2-8 4-6 8, Kuzma 11-22 3-3 28, Porzingis 7-18 3-3 18, Beal 11-20 2-3 28, Kispert 2-9 0-1 5, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Gafford 3-3 0-0 6, Barton 1-8 2-2 5, Goodwin 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 40-93 16-20 107.
WVNews
Oklahoma City 123, Chicago 119
CHICAGO (119) DeRozan 12-27 6-8 30, P.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Vucevic 6-14 0-0 13, Dosunmu 3-7 1-1 7, LaVine 9-23 5-6 27, Jones Jr. 2-4 2-2 6, Green 0-0 1-2 1, Drummond 1-4 2-2 4, Caruso 4-5 2-2 12, Dragic 1-5 0-0 2, White 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-101 19-23 119.
Comments / 0