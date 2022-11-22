If it wasn’t clear before, it’s become pretty obvious that the Oregon Ducks are welcoming a highly talented player to Eugene for the 2023 season. 4-star running back Dante Dowdell, the No. 9 RB in the 2023 class and an Oregon commit since May of 2022, had a massive performance on Friday night in the Picayune Memorial playoff game, rushing for 274 yards and scoring 5 touchdowns. This is just another in the long ling of stellar performances that Dowdell has put forth in his final high school season, where he’s amassed 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns on 203 carries, averaging 8.5 yards per rush. Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Dowdell is a bruiser of a running back and he has a close relationship with Oregon RB coach Carlos Locklyn. Dowdell was in Eugene for a visit during the Ducks’ game vs. Washington, which I’m told went very well. Check out the highlights from his monster game on Friday night. TD #1https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596310879972335617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596310879972335617%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #2https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596317826062913539?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596317826062913539%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #3https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596331224187908096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596331224187908096%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #4https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596335039864000512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596335039864000512%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #5https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596338462730649601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596338462730649601%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-win11

EUGENE, OR ・ 23 MINUTES AGO