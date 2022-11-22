The Princess of Wales looks regal as King hosts first state visit
By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
3 days ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and Catherine greeted the president, on behalf of King Charles III , at London’s Corinthia Hotel.
The royal couple and president then traveled together to Horse Guards Parade for the Ceremonial Welcome ceremony. There, King Charles and the Queen Consort formally welcomed the president at the Royal Pavilion.
After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the president joined the royals in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace. The president’s two-day visit marks the first state visit of King Charles ’ reign.
Scroll to see Catherine’s regal ensemble, plus pictures from the ceremony...
The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign
Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role.
The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne.
Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
