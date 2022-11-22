The Princess of Wales looks regal as King hosts first state visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and Catherine greeted the president, on behalf of King Charles III , at London’s Corinthia Hotel.

The royal couple and president then traveled together to Horse Guards Parade for the Ceremonial Welcome ceremony. There, King Charles and the Queen Consort formally welcomed the president at the Royal Pavilion.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the president joined the royals in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace. The president’s two-day visit marks the first state visit of King Charles ’ reign.

Catherine looked pretty in a head-to-toe plum ensemble on Nov. 22. The royal mom of three accessorized her regal look with Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings and the Prince of Wales feather brooch. Diamond expert, Maxwell Stone , said: “Laced with history, the Prince of Wales Feathers Pendant is an incredibly interesting piece that dates back to 1863, when the future King Edward VII married Princess Alexandra of Denmark. As was tradition at the time, various organisations from around the UK presented Alexandra with wedding gifts – one society was the Ladies of North Wales, who presented her with the striking pendant that emphasized her new positions history.” Maxwell added, “It’s heartwarming to see that Kate Middleton has been seen wearing the pendant as it not only serves as a nod to her new position, but it pays homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who wore the pendant regularly during her marriage to the then Prince Charles.

The King and Queen Consort formally welcomed the president at Horse Guards Parade.

The Prince and Princess of Wales curtsied to the King and Queen Consort as they arrived at the Ceremonial Welcome ceremony on Nov. 22.

The royal couple was caught sharing a moment during the ceremony.

Catherine traveled in a carriage pulled by horses from the Royal Mews to Buckingham Palace.