The Princess of Wales looks regal as King hosts first state visit

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3o1r_0jK6YCMB00

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and Catherine greeted the president, on behalf of King Charles III , at London’s Corinthia Hotel.

The Princess of Wales serves up fall style inspiration

The royal couple and president then traveled together to Horse Guards Parade for the Ceremonial Welcome ceremony. There, King Charles and the Queen Consort formally welcomed the president at the Royal Pavilion.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the president joined the royals in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace. The president’s two-day visit marks the first state visit of King Charles ’ reign.

Scroll to see Catherine’s regal ensemble, plus pictures from the ceremony...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpvYf_0jK6YCMB00

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted the President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, on behalf of King Charles III at the Corinthia Hotel before making their way to Horse Guards Parade for the Ceremonial Welcome ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBEHG_0jK6YCMB00

Catherine looked pretty in a head-to-toe plum ensemble on Nov. 22. The royal mom of three accessorized her regal look with Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings and the Prince of Wales feather brooch.

Diamond expert, Maxwell Stone , said: “Laced with history, the Prince of Wales Feathers Pendant is an incredibly interesting piece that dates back to 1863, when the future King Edward VII married Princess Alexandra of Denmark. As was tradition at the time, various organisations from around the UK presented Alexandra with wedding gifts – one society was the Ladies of North Wales, who presented her with the striking pendant that emphasized her new positions history.”

Maxwell added, “It’s heartwarming to see that Kate Middleton has been seen wearing the pendant as it not only serves as a nod to her new position, but it pays homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who wore the pendant regularly during her marriage to the then Prince Charles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFZWp_0jK6YCMB00

The King and Queen Consort formally welcomed the president at Horse Guards Parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cB2OQ_0jK6YCMB00

The Prince and Princess of Wales curtsied to the King and Queen Consort as they arrived at the Ceremonial Welcome ceremony on Nov. 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaZDq_0jK6YCMB00

The royal couple was caught sharing a moment during the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2RPB_0jK6YCMB00

Catherine traveled in a carriage pulled by horses from the Royal Mews to Buckingham Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Pby2_0jK6YCMB00

At Buckingham Palace, the president and royals viewed an exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection.

In the evening, members of the British royal family will attend a state banquet for the president at Buckingham Palace.

