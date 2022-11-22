Read full article on original website
Related
Kenyan government halts baobab exports to Georgia after outcry
President orders Ministry of Environment and Forestry to launch investigation over contractor’s licence for removing trees
East African military force met with scepticism in DR Congo
A newly deployed East African force in the Democratic Republic of Congo will mount operations against the M23 armed group if the rebels do not withdraw from occupied territory and cease attacks, African leaders agreed at a summit this week in Angola. But the mission – which plans to “enforce...
Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone
A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue
Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Phys.org
World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
Biden's past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China's Xi
When President Joe Biden first declared that the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan should China move on it, his words were written off by some as a casual, if unfortunate, mischaracterization of American policy.
Medieval shipwreck discovered in Norway during hunt for WWII ammunitions
What could be one of Norway's oldest shipwrecks has been found on the bottom of a lake near Oslo, during an effort to locate the tons of unexploded ammunition dumped there since World War II.
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
wealthinsidermag.com
South Korea, Singapore, Japan Top Countries Most Impacted by FTX Collapse: Report
A new analysis shows that the countries most impacted by the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX are South Korea, Singapore, and Japan. Moreover, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Taiwan, India, Egypt, and Brazil also made the top 10 list of countries most affected by the FTX meltdown. Countries Most Impacted by FTX...
China resumes streaming South Korean content after six-year suspension
SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A Chinese streaming platform has resumed distributing South Korean content after suspending it for nearly six years, South Korean officials said on Tuesday, in what Seoul called a sign of Beijing's readiness to improve ties.
North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
U.S. calls for U.N. Security Council president's statement on North Korea missiles
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday called for a United Nations Security Council presidential statement to hold North Korea accountable over its missile tests after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile last week capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.
U.S. VP Harris: North Korea missile launch "brazen violation" of U.N resolutions
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that North Korea's missile launch was a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and destablising for security in the region.
Kamala Harris says U.S. will defend Philippines in South China Sea
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines — Vice President Kamala Harris called on countries Tuesday to stand up for territorial integrity and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, which has been challenged by China, and said Washington would press an international campaign against “irresponsible behavior” in the disputed waters.
