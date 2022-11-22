Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Vista Exploring Deal to Buy Coupa Software - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the software firm, which had a market capitalization of nearly $3.5 billion as of Tuesday close, surged 27% to $58.15 following the...
US News and World Report
Binance's Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed Assets Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is aiming for a roughly $1 billion fund for the potential purchase of distressed assets in the digital sector, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an interview with Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao. Zhao hinted at the possibility of allocating more funds in the interview....
US News and World Report
ION Discussing Earn-Out Price Clause With DK in Prelios Deal-Sources
MILAN (Reuters) - ION, a privately-held financial technology group, is looking to pay for Italian bad loan recovery firm Prelios in several stages as it holds discussions with U.S. hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management, sources said. The two sources close to the matter said ION and DK were discussing...
Is Sea Stock a Buy After Promising to Slash Expenses?
The company is all-in on reaching self-sufficiency as quickly as possible.
US News and World Report
Amazon to Shut Down Online Learning Academy in India
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in India less than two years of its launch, without citing a reason. The Amazon Academy platform, launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
US News and World Report
German Car Supplier Ruester GmbH Files for Insolvency in Self-Administration
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around 120...
Want More Retirement Income? Here's One Investment Worth Holding
Adding it to your portfolio could make you very happy down the line.
US News and World Report
Bankers Pour Cold Water on Red Hot Coal
LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Comments / 0