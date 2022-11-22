ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Vista Exploring Deal to Buy Coupa Software - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the software firm, which had a market capitalization of nearly $3.5 billion as of Tuesday close, surged 27% to $58.15 following the...
Binance's Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed Assets Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is aiming for a roughly $1 billion fund for the potential purchase of distressed assets in the digital sector, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an interview with Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao. Zhao hinted at the possibility of allocating more funds in the interview....
ION Discussing Earn-Out Price Clause With DK in Prelios Deal-Sources

MILAN (Reuters) - ION, a privately-held financial technology group, is looking to pay for Italian bad loan recovery firm Prelios in several stages as it holds discussions with U.S. hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management, sources said. The two sources close to the matter said ION and DK were discussing...
Amazon to Shut Down Online Learning Academy in India

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in India less than two years of its launch, without citing a reason. The Amazon Academy platform, launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
German Car Supplier Ruester GmbH Files for Insolvency in Self-Administration

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around 120...
Bankers Pour Cold Water on Red Hot Coal

LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.

