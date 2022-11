CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Here is a look at Sunday's Bengals-Tennessee Titans game with some key numbers, notes and tidbits and the official injury report for the game:. 2022 RECORDS: Bengals 6-4, Titans 7-3. WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. in Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. TV RADIO: WKRC-TV (Local 12)/WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO