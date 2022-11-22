ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damon "the economist" Davis
3d ago

It appears that People who are against abortion (because it's against God etc. IE religion) don't seem to be in favor of expanding adoption providing more social services for women who may have financial challenges of raising a child. 🙄 and these same people don't have adopted children in their household even though there are nearly 500K waiting for adoption. That makes me wonder about their position on the sanctity of life when they don't seem to be in favor of taking care of that life all the way to adulthood. Sounds very hypocritical.😑

DEBRECE MOORE
3d ago

Anybody that supports Walker didn't get pass elementary school. Some ppl will vote against their own best interest just to keep rich racist ppl in charge. Especially all Trump supporters will feel it. They don't like low to middle class ppl no matter what race you are. The Republicans use all y'all as pawns for donations.

Patsy Garcia
3d ago

Walker need to stop talking about vampires and stupid things. I really feel sorry for Walker. Warnock all the way

GEORGIA STATE

