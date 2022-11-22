Read full article on original website
MnDOT Highlights 2022 Road Construction Projects as Season Ends
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is touting a robust 2022 construction season that saw nearly 260 projects help improve our network of highways. Among the projects is the four-year effort to improve I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, I-94/35E near downtown St. Paul, Highway 23 between...
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?
ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
boreal.org
Minnesota 3A recount between Skraba and Ecklund expected in early December
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 23, 2022. The recount of one of the state’s closest election contests this year is likely to take place the first week of December, although a firm date and locations won’t be known until after the state canvassing board meets next Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week
Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
8 Reasons We are Thankful to Live in Minnesota
Can’t believe tomorrow is already Thanksgiving! I feel like this year has just zipped by! However, one thing that has never left my mind is how thankful I am to live in Minnesota!. Going to college in Iowa made me miss my hometown and home state (Iowa, you have...
Year-End DWI Crackdown on Minnesota Roads Starts Wednesday
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota’s annual year-end DWI crackdown starts Wednesday. A news release from the state Office of Traffic Safety says state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers are partaking in a statewide DWI enforcement campaign that runs from November 23 through December 31. Law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol and other substances throughout the holiday season.
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper
The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
Minnesota’s overall hospital safety rises 12 positions in national ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog increased from 25% in spring 2022 to 32.6% in fall 2022. The state rose from 30th overall to 18th place in the rankings. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed...
How a railroad strike could hurt Minnesota farmers - and everyone else
MINNEAPOLIS -- Rail unions are pumping the brakes on critical contract negotiations which now threaten thousands of Minnesota farmers - and everyone's wallets."It's all about economics," said Seth Naeve, an agronomist and soybean production specialist. "In the old days, farmers just dealt with drought and high and low prices, but now there are so many other factors involved that are outside their control, and that's a challenge."Among those man-made challenges is a brewing labor dispute between major freight rail companies and the unions of railroad engineers and conductors.Split votes among the nation's 12 unions have jeopardized an already fragile truce...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes
PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
