Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Consumer Reports: Holiday cocktails at home
Now you can enjoy ready-made cocktails like an old fashioned, a cosmopolitan or a mojito from a can. Whether you want your favorite cocktail without the fuss or don’t have the right tools to make one yourself, Consumer Reports says you’ve got lots of options. The easy breezy...
KOMO News
Consumers' Checkbook: Shop around if a laptop is on your list this Christmas
SEATTLE — 'Tis the season of holiday spending. If you're looking to purchase a computer on Black Friday or throughout the holiday shopping season, Consumers' Checkbook has some advice: Shop around. "Our researchers have done that online, at local stores and found pretty big price differences for essentially the...
Will Apple Run Out Of iPhones?
The demand for some generations of iPhones triggered lines with people who sat outside for days. Some used sleeping bags. The people at the end of these lines were often disappointed. All of the new Apple iPhones were gone. Customers would need to wait a few days or weeks. Apple had made too few iPhones […]
Comments / 0