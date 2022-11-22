Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Hot-shooting Millers waste no time taking down Olympians to open season
NOBLESVILLE – Going into the new season, Noblesville boys basketball coach Scott McClelland emphasized that his team needed to be “a lot tougher defensively” in order to have a good campaign this year. The Millers got off to a good start when it came to that goal....
The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame
Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
Center Grove routs Ft. Wayne Carroll to win 3rd straight Class 6A title
INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove spotted Fort Wayne Carroll the first points of the game, then dominated the rest of the way to win their third-straight Class 6A state championship with a 35-9 win. The title is the Trojans' fifth in nine appearances in the state championship game. Micah Coyle...
WTHR
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard wins Class 3A state football championship
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (11-4) beat Lawrenceburg, 34-14 to win the IHSAA Class 3A state championship Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chatard's Aiden Duncan earned the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
WISH-TV
Previewing the IHSAA football state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals. News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles. Game schedule. Friday. Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11...
Game Prediction: Indiana and Purdue Battle for Old Oaken Bucket
Indiana football (4-7) hosts the Purdue Boilermakers (7-4) in the 2022 Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. HoosiersNow.com writer Jack Ankony is joined by BoilermakersCountry.com writer D.J. Fezler to preview the matchup.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson provides update on Trayce Jackson-Davis after limited minutes against Jackson State
Mike Woodson provided an update on senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has been dealing with a thumb injury and missed Indiana’s game earlier this week. Jackson-Davis played in Friday’s game against Jackson State with limited minutes, scoring 11 points and securing 5 rebounds in 19 minutes played. “He...
Support grows for Greenwood teen who collapsed during a basketball practice
Support continues to grow for a greenwood teenager who collapsed during basketball practice last week.
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
lonelyplanet.com
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
WISH-TV
Much-needed rain heading this way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
Current Publishing
Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel
Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
Current Publishing
Column: What a difference a year makes
This week marks a year since my wife, Beth, and I arrived from Los Angeles and landed at an Indianapolis airport with two cats in tow and a whole new world of Midwest horizons. It was 5 a.m. and we were so beat, but excitedly prepared ourselves to meet a massive moving van and a separate transporter of collector cars that we would soon be driving on Carmel streets.
Fox 59
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport
IN Focus: White House chief of staff on midterms, …. Dan Spehler talks with White House chief of staff Ron Klain. IN Focus: Pence on midterms, civility, political …. Dan Spehler talks with former Vice President Mike Pence. Lutheran wins 1A title. Lutheran beats Adams Central 30-13 for the class...
Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Showers tonight followed by a stronger storm system this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — We hope you're having a great Thanksgiving with family and friends. Our forecast mostly played out as expected today. Though we didn't hit 60°, the high in Indy of 58° is good for the warmest Thanksgiving Day here since 2015. Much of the day was...
Downtown Christkindlmarkt opening in the Rathskeller Biergarten
INDIANAPOLIS — Get into the holiday spirit with a new German market downtown. Beginning Friday, the Athenaeum Foundation is bringing the inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt to the Rathskeller Biergarten. This market has been in the works for nearly four years and focuses on local businesses. "The Athenaeum Foundation has always...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville kicks off holiday season Saturday
The City of Noblesville, Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, Noblesville Main Street and Nickel Plate Arts have numerous events for the upcoming holiday season in the downtown district, including Federal Hill Commons, the Courthouse Square and Seminary Park. “The City of Noblesville is a wonderful place to be during the holidays...
