Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
Twins study finds no appreciable effect of parenting on motivation of early adolescents to attend school and learn
An analysis of the data from a large study of German twins (TwinLife) found no support for the notion that parental control, parental activities and extracurricular activities affect the development of noncognitive skills of early adolescents (10-14 years of age). Authors considered six non-cognitive skills including the motivation to attend school, to learn, education-related skills, self-efficacy, self-esteem and how much control the adolescent believes he/she has over his/her own life. The paper was published in Acta Sociologica.
PsyPost
Amygdala connectivity predicts ketamine treatment response among patients with anxious depression
A brain region known as the amygdala could play a key role in predicting symptom improvement following ketamine therapy in patients with treatment-resistant anxious depression, according to new research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. “Since the antidepressant effects of ketamine in patients with anxious depression remain unclear, it...
Can Celery Help Improve Your Gut Health?
It's important to understand how certain foods such as celery can affect the body, especially when it comes to gut health. Here's what to know.
PsyPost
Neurocognitive research finds gamers are better at timing their reactions than non-gamers
A study in a virtual reality environment found that action video game players have better implicit temporal skills than non-gamers. They are better at preparing to time their reactions in tasks that require quick reactions and they do it automatically, without consciously working on it. The paper was published in Communications Biology.
PsyPost
A new study says time spent with dogs increases brain activity in the prefrontal cortex
A new study published in PLOS One researched neurological changes that occur when interacting with dogs. The findings indicate that cuddling with real dogs and stuffed animals increases brain activity in the prefrontal region, but dogs cause significantly more brain activity than stuffed animals. Research on the consequences of time...
PsyPost
New longitudinal research highlights how grave the effects of childhood trauma can be for anxiety and depression
Childhood trauma is well-known to have adverse effects on mental health into adulthood, but the nuances of these outcomes are not well understood. A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders explores how childhood trauma impacts specific aspects of depression and anxiety over time. Childhood trauma has long since...
PsyPost
New research pinpoints why makeup makes female faces look more attractive
A series of six studies on students of Gettysburg college found that faces with makeup were seen as more attractive, more symmetrical, more feminine, healthier, and more similar to faces of typical women than the same faces without makeup. Faces of younger women with makeup were, however, perceived as older than faces without makeup. The study was published in Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts.
Comments / 0