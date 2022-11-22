Read full article on original website
Related
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive
Being an intercultural citizen — someone who supports the principle of a multicultural state and also demonstrates positive personal attitudes towards diversity — is considered essential from a human rights perspective. What kind of learning best supports its development? To try to answer this question, I surveyed close to 400 recent Ontario high school graduates who attended regular and specialized programs in public and private schools and interviewed 14 students. My survey questions sought to gauge the extent to which graduates demonstrated openness, interest, positivity and comfort with others. My study defined this as having an open intercultural orientation. I found...
Disparities in advanced math and science skills begin by kindergarten
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black and Hispanic students is 4%.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Student Project | Xu Xin | Revitalize Chernobyl Ecology and Tourism
The site is located in Chernobyl, northern Ukraine, covering an area of about 2,600 square kilometers. In 1986, Chernobyl reactor 4 exploded due to man-made reasons, resulting in nuclear leakage, Chernobyl is known as a symbol of disaster, at the same time with a mysterious color, makes explorers yearn for it. Through landscape planning and ecological restoration, the project mitigates the greater radiation effects of seasonal fires while planning a stimulating tour of the nuclear exclusion zone, which is open to the world.
newbooksnetwork.com
Masters of Health
Medical science in antebellum America was organized around a paradox: it presumed African Americans to be less than human yet still human enough to be viable as experimental subjects, as cadavers, and for use in the training of medical students. By taking a hard look at the racial ideas of both northern and southern medical schools, Christopher D. E. Willoughby reveals that racist ideas were not external to the medical profession but fundamental to medical knowledge.
Ancient New York Ocean Discovery Could Hold Secret of Hydrogen Storage
The contents of the ancient seawater trapped in rocks for 390 million years may also give scientists clues about the climate on ancient Earth.
blockchainmagazine.net
Top 5 Metaverse Startups Building The Bridge To Cultural Gaps
The Metaverse is an amalgamation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology. It enables users to build online spaces and occasions where digital representations of themselves and other users can live and interact. The western globe is not the only region that has developed a renewed affinity for the Metaverse. Indian businesses are also making significant investments in the Metaverse. Many businesses are already prepared to launch initiatives, goods, and properties in the world of Metaverse startups.
globalspec.com
8 impossible things: Report identifies research priorities at the intersection of biology and engineering
The Engineering Research Visioning Alliance (ERVA), a U.S. National Science Foundation-funded initiative, released a report identifying engineering research priorities that merge breakthroughs in biology with engineering. To envision a future with solutions for improved mobility, health and other societal benefits, the report uses “8 Impossible Things” as ideal scenarios that may become possible through engineering research. Each “impossible thing” is a future vision positively impacted through bold new research — and subsequent innovation — at the intersection of biology and engineering.
CNBC
These are the 10 best universities in the world—and 8 of them are in the U.S.
If the best colleges in the U.S. is not expansive enough for your search for where you'll study next, then turn your attention to the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of the best universities across the globe. The list includes 2,000 top universities from 95 countries, including the...
‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards
I am an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and a retired educator with 30 years experience as a teacher and administrator, most of which was spent guiding gifted and talented students. I have served on numerous education boards locally, regionally and nationally. I have been through many state curriculum standards reviews, including this […] The post ‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
The school with 18,000 students: educating the Philippines’ booming population
At Batasan Hills National High School in the Philippines, every inch of space is used meticulously. Classrooms have been divided in half to make way for extra groups of students and there are designated entry points and passing lanes to accommodate the crowds in between lessons. Even the space under the staircases is not wasted: it’s here, below the sloped ceiling, with no natural light, that teachers cram together to plan lessons and hold faculty meetings.
Phys.org
New study on school pedagogy: Announcements of performance tests promote learning success
To this day, there is a debate about whether performance tests in schools ought to be announced. A new study conducted under the direction of Prof. em. Dr. Ludwig Haag (University of Bayreuth) and Prof. Dr. Thomas Götz (University of Vienna) has come to the conclusion that the practice of not announcing performance assessments increases students' anxiety, reduces their enjoyment of learning, and thus weakens their performance. In contrast, reliable announcement of performance assessments has positive emotional effects and can improve learning performance. The researchers published their study in the journal PLOS ONE.
Phys.org
Equipping kids to defend against science misinformation
At a time when climate models churn out increasingly precise and dire predictions, about 30% of Americans don't believe climate change will occur in their lifetimes. While the James Webb space telescope peers toward the beginning of the universe, 2 in 10 Americans remain unconvinced that the Earth is round. And while pharmaceutical companies continue to tweak vaccines to combat COVID-19 variants, roughly 10% of Americans believe the shots are actually designed to insert microchips.
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
MedicalXpress
Major discovery about mammalian brains surprises researchers
In a new breakthrough to understand more about the mammalian brain, University of Copenhagen researchers have made an incredible discovery. Namely, a vital enzyme that enables brain signals is switching on and off at random, even taking hours-long "breaks from work". These findings may have a major impact on our understanding of the brain and the development of pharmaceuticals. Today, the discovery is on the cover of Nature.
technologynetworks.com
Cognitive Technique Brings Out Creativity in "Conventional" Thinkers
Even people who tend to think conventionally, such as accountants or insurance adjusters, can be creative, a recent study suggests, if they can look at emotional situations in a different light. In a set of experiments, researchers found that conventional thinkers, those who rank low on openness to new ideas...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Keynote: Revolutionizing America’s Healthcare System, One Zip Code at a Time
Keynote: Revolutionizing America’s Healthcare System, One Zip Code at a Time. November 25, 2022: As a part of their mission to revolutionize America’s healthcare system, Dr Chris Chen, CEO of ChenMed and his brother Gordon Chen wrote the book The Calling: A Memoir of Family, Faith and the Future of Healthcare, to shine a light on how an expensive, uncoordinated, and confusing system works for itself at the expense of suffering patients. The Calling tells the story of how ChenMed, a physician-led, mission-driven company, is transforming care of patients from forgotten and underserved communities by taking a proactive and preventive approach to care.
wonkhe.com
Universities aren’t making students into lefty PC snowflakes after all
One of the characteristics of the campus culture wars is that every time one of the issues turns out to be a chimera, they shapeshift into something else. I’m old enough to remember, for example, when Policy Exchange was suggesting that universities and their lefty lecturers were brainwashing students into Britain-hating, gender-fluid snowflakes. But now that the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill is all but passed (save for a skirmish over the legal tort), the self-same think tank (and the same lead academic) has decided that contrary to the actual evidence, it’s schools and social media that are the problem after all.
maritime-executive.com
Startup Plans Alternative to Panama Canal with Automated Maglev System
Tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama would transport containers and become a transshipment hub. A Florida-based startup is proposing a fully automated container transport system that would whisk containers via a tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama using Maglev technology. According to the company, Zergratran, its Puerto Internacional Las Americas (PILA) would provide a critical new container shipping route to avoid the bottlenecks at the Panama Canal as well as a distribution point for Colombia, Central, and South America.
Comments / 0