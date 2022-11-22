Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Kyiv residents ‘need more protection’ as temperature drops and power fails
Ukraine’s president calls on local government officials to do more as power cuts leave population vulnerable to the elements
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Authorities in China’s western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city’s draconian “zero-COVID” lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over a fire in an apartment compound that had killed 10, according to the official death toll, as emergency workers took three hours to extinguish the blaze — a delay many attributed to obstacles caused by anti-virus measures. The demonstrations, as well as public anger online, are the latest signs of building frustration with China’s intense approach to controlling COVID-19. It’s the only major country in the world that still is fighting the pandemic through mass testing and lockdowns. During Xinjiang’s lockdown, some residents elsewhere in the city have had their doors chained physically shut, including one who spoke to The Associated Press who declined to be named for fear of retribution. Many in Urumqi believe such brute-force tactics may have prevented residents from escaping in Friday’s fire and that the official death toll was an undercount.
Taiwan votes for opposition Nationalist party in local polls
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Voters in Taiwan overwhelmingly chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island in an election Saturday in which lingering concerns about threats from China took a backseat to more local issues. Chiang Wan-an, the Nationalist party’s mayoral candidate,...
Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is the second of the day in...
Poland v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Follow all the action as Hervé Renard’s side take on Robert Lewandowski and co
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
Comments / 0