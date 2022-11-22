LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff warned residents Friday about a man who was involved in a gas station shooting fleeing to Livonia. The Pointe Coupe Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot at the Tiger Truck Stop on Thanksgiving Day fled to Livonia armed with a pistol and an AR-style rifle. The sheriff’s office says he was staying in an apartment complex on Northfield Drive.

LIVONIA, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO