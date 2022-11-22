ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man involved in Tiger Truck Stop shooting apprehended by authorities

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff warned residents Friday about a man who was involved in a gas station shooting fleeing to Livonia. The Pointe Coupe Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot at the Tiger Truck Stop on Thanksgiving Day fled to Livonia armed with a pistol and an AR-style rifle. The sheriff’s office says he was staying in an apartment complex on Northfield Drive.
LIVONIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in deadly Thanksgiving shooting at Grosse Tete truck stop

A man was shot dead and his brother was seriously injured in a shooting at a Grosse Tete truck stop and a man accused of shooting them was arrested Friday evening. Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said Timothy Washington, 42, was arrested without incident by personnel with the Livonia Police Department, Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office and Iberville SWAT. He faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
GROSSE TETE, LA
an17.com

WAFB

Baton Rouge police officer injured in early morning crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer was injured in an early morning crash on Friday, Nov. 25, EMS officials confirmed. The crash happened on Burbank Drive near Ben Hur Road around 5:30 a.m. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials confirmed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
RACELAND, LA
theadvocate.com

Flack over holiday decorations spark debate at East Feliciana Police Jury meeting

East Feliciana Parish police jurors were handed a last-minute Christmas shopping list at their Nov. 21 meeting, and some jurors were less than pleased. Clinton Mayor Mark Kemp asked the jury to buy lights to decorate a donated 20-foot Christmas tree that will be erected on the courthouse grounds in time for a 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. program on Friday, Dec. 2.
CLINTON, LA
WGNO

Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend. Another allegation Payne faces are […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
fox8live.com

One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Victim killed in Baker shooting identified

Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23. Updated: 9...
GRAMERCY, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

