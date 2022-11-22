Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
FBI investigating suspicious flyers sent to multiple Baton Rouge businesses in Coursey Boulevard area
Local and federal officials are investigating after three bank employees went to the hospital Monday morning after touching flyers left in a night dropbox.
an17.com
LOSFM: Three Tangipahoa Parish arson cases result in arrests
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back as far as 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Taking of a Motor Vehicle in connection with an Independence car fire in August 2022.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after deadly gunfight at Tiger Truck Stop late Thanksgiving night
GROSSE TETE - A gunfight outside the Tiger Truck Stop along I-10 caused pandemonium at the gas station and left one person dead Thanksgiving night. Late Friday afternoon, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Timothy Washington, 42, was identified as the third person involved in the shootout and taken into custody.
brproud.com
Man involved in Tiger Truck Stop shooting apprehended by authorities
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff warned residents Friday about a man who was involved in a gas station shooting fleeing to Livonia. The Pointe Coupe Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot at the Tiger Truck Stop on Thanksgiving Day fled to Livonia armed with a pistol and an AR-style rifle. The sheriff’s office says he was staying in an apartment complex on Northfield Drive.
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana law enforcement violated suspect's civil rights, lied to cover it up, lawsuit says
A new federal lawsuit accuses Bogalusa police and Washington Parish deputies of violating the civil rights of a 28-year-old man who died late last year in police custody and of lying to cover it up. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision about 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, and found...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in deadly Thanksgiving shooting at Grosse Tete truck stop
A man was shot dead and his brother was seriously injured in a shooting at a Grosse Tete truck stop and a man accused of shooting them was arrested Friday evening. Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said Timothy Washington, 42, was arrested without incident by personnel with the Livonia Police Department, Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office and Iberville SWAT. He faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
brproud.com
21-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from barn in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing two saddles valued at $3,600 from a barn. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced the simple burglary arrest of Calvin Ray Polk, Jr., 21, of Lottie on Wednesday. Polk allegedly stole...
an17.com
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
Baton Rouge police officer injured in early morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer was injured in an early morning crash on Friday, Nov. 25, EMS officials confirmed. The crash happened on Burbank Drive near Ben Hur Road around 5:30 a.m. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials confirmed.
EBRSO investigating deadly shooting on Mead Road Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that unfolded Wednesday, Nov. 23. Gunfire erupted inside an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Mead Road, near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., around 9:30 p.m. Sources confirm to WAFB one...
lafourchegazette.com
UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
theadvocate.com
Flack over holiday decorations spark debate at East Feliciana Police Jury meeting
East Feliciana Parish police jurors were handed a last-minute Christmas shopping list at their Nov. 21 meeting, and some jurors were less than pleased. Clinton Mayor Mark Kemp asked the jury to buy lights to decorate a donated 20-foot Christmas tree that will be erected on the courthouse grounds in time for a 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. program on Friday, Dec. 2.
Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend. Another allegation Payne faces are […]
fox8live.com
Retired school board employees die in apparent murder-suicide, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent murder-suicide of an elderly couple with a history of domestic violence issues. Officials say it appears that Carl Altazin, 74, shot his girlfriend Patricia Blue, 73, before taking his own life. According to LPSO, deputies...
fox8live.com
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
WAFB.com
Victim killed in Baker shooting identified
Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23. Updated: 9...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
