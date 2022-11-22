Ruggable’s Can’t-Miss Sitewide Sale Includes Washable Rugs from the Jonathan Adler and Iris Apfel Collections

Refrigerators are kind of an anomaly. One minute, they’re working just fine. Then, after a decade of going strong, they start leaking, the lights flicker off, and it’s all downhill from there. At least, that’s what happened to my refrigerator this past summer. We tried to revive it, calling a handyman who seemingly had it back up and running for good. But, I’m here to tell you, once those initial problems crop up, there’s a good chance it’s too late to pull out the metaphorical defibrillators, especially if your fridge is getting up there in age. Instead of spending hundreds to fix the appliance (only for it to likely stop working again) you might be better off just buying a new one. Now’s the time to do it, anyway! We’ve found a bunch of amazing deals on the top brands on the market, with some of our favorite retailers offering early Black Friday discounts. Whether you want the latest model or a fridge to fit into your small kitchen, there’s something here for everyone.

