Ruggable’s Can’t-Miss Sitewide Sale Includes Washable Rugs from the Jonathan Adler and Iris Apfel Collections

The best electric blankets to buy in 2022, according to reviews
If you are looking for a way to stay warm and cozy this winter, an electric blanket may be in order. These heated blankets come in several plush fabrics. They also feature functions, such as dual controls, to keep two people comfortable at different temperatures. However, deciding on which electric...
Business Insider
Brooklinen Black Friday sale: Save 25% on sheets, towels, robes, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is a great time to stock up on bedding essentials, whether you need sheets, a comforter, or pillows. You can find it all and more from Brooklinen, which makes some of Insider Reviews' favorite sleep-related gear. From luxe linen sheets to plush robes to comfy loungewear, we've tested a lot of Brooklinen's products and liked just about everything.
Drew Barrymore’s Cookware Is Literally Some of the Best I’ve Ever Used
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing that amazes me, it’s finding out that a product actually lives up to what it’s supposed to do. For example, if someone says that a drink is going to be the best I’ve ever tasted, I expect it to be just that. I also feel the same when I go to restaurants and hear a server tell me that they have the best version of a famous dish in their respective city. Unfortunately for me, though, most of these situations never measure up to what they’re supposed to give — and that also includes tools and appliances that I use in my own kitchen.
Made In’s Black Friday Sale Is On and It Includes the Popular Carbon Steel Skillet That’s Always Selling Out
Who says Black Friday sales have to wait until Black Friday? Not Made In! From Nancy Silverton’s innovative baking slab to the restaurant-style skillet that’s designed for home cooks, this cookware brand has never been one to play by anyone else’s rules. And, in true Made In fashion, the company is kicking off its epic Black Friday savings event early. Translation: You can advantage of discounts of up to 30 percent ASAP instead of waiting until you’re zonked on tryptophan and pumpkin pie.
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
10 Best Costco Appetizers & Finger Foods To Buy for the Holidays
When it comes to the holidays, the food you put out for guests is just as important as the gifts you give them. But, whether you're making a roast, a ham or even a turkey (if you can even find a good...
hunker.com
Ina Garten's Living Room Couches Are an Unexpected Color
Ina Garten is a true icon when it comes to the kitchen, but her expertise and creative eye may extend into the living room as well. In a new video with NYT Cooking, Garten shows off easy Thanksgiving recipes that require little preparation in her East Hampton home. While the Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Chunky Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom and Gruyère Bread Pudding look absolutely delicious, the real stars of the show seem to be the orange couches in Garten's living room.
Don’t throw away old shower curtains – the ways you can reuse them, from a mattress protector to a picnic blanket
WHEN you replace your shower curtain, home experts have a vital message to remember: don't toss the used liner in the trash. There are plenty of ways you can save money by recycling the plastic sheet with some genius home hacks, the pros said. If you have a decorative shower...
Black Friday Lego deals 2022: Best sales on Technic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more
Now that the Black Friday weekend is finally here, we’re seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can. From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound...
17 Scandinavian Christmas decor ideas to hygge your home for the holidays
Scandinavian decor is the one at Christmas. Kick off the festivities with these iconic Nordic looks
Rapper Roddy Ricch Is Selling His Plush Beverly Hills Home and the Kitchen Alone Will Make You Want to Fork Over the Cash
Roddy Ricch might still be fairly new to the world of entertainment, but the Compton-raised rapper has already begun enjoying the spoils of his success. Case in point: the nearly $6 million Beverly Hills home he just listed after owning for just a little over a year. According to Zillow,...
Snag These Dad-Friendly New Balance Shoes for Up to 40% Off on Amazon
It can be tough to find the best sneakers that work for you. You want your shoes to be comfortable, supportive, and stylish. But it can be hard to find a pair that fills all those prerequisites. Either you find a shoe that you love the look of and it isn't supportive, or you find a shoe that's super supportive and you just can't stand the way it looks. Trust us when we say you can definitely find the best of both worlds, and you might be able to find it cheaper than you think, right now as part of the flurry of Black Friday deals going on.
TODAY.com
16 weighted blanket deals to shop from Brooklinen, Amazon and more, starting at $22
Whether you hopped on the weighted blanket trend in 2020 or have heard about their benefits from friends and family, brands like Amazon, Brooklinen, Casper, Luna and Walmart are offering savings on a range of weights and sizes now for Black Friday. (The even include blankets we featured in our best weighted blankets roundups!)
This Affordable Immersion Blender Is My Go-To Tool for Soup Season (It’s on Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While the leaves fall, the temperatures drop, and your Instagram feeds fill up with images of picked-over orchards and poorly carved pumpkins, you can take solace in knowing that Soup Season is upon us. And, as we shift into soup mode, we need to focus: Though soups and stews aren’t always the most hands-on recipes out there, you have to make sure your kitchen arsenal is stocked with the right tools for the season if you want to achieve perfect texture and taste.
Stock Up on Your Favorite Yeti Cups and Tumblers with This 30% Off Amazon Sale
Trying to drink more water? Or want a reliable mug that'll keep your coffee warm for hours? It can be tough to find the best travel mug to meet these criteria. Luckily, social media fave Yeti has drinkware for just about everyone! From the handy Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup to the ultra-cool Wine Tumbler, there's a Yeti cup to fit any need, keeping your ice cold beverages icy and your steaming drinks steaming.
Le Creuset’s Massive Sale Includes Deep Discounts on Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Giftable Cookware
Black Friday approaches, and now’s the time when you can finally bring home some of those iconic kitchenware pieces that you’ve been dreaming about. One brand that’s always on my personal wish list? Le Creuset, duh! Every kitchen needs at least one piece of Le Creuset’s iconic cookware — not only are they stunning to look at, but their top-notch construction makes them an absolute pleasure to cook with. While you can score some classic Le Creuset faves at mega-retailers including Amazon, Williams Sonoma, and QVC, you’ll find the largest selection (by far) of discounted Le Creuset pieces on the brand’s own online store. I’m talking a signature Dutch oven for nearly half off, a signature casserole dish for 20 percent off, and tons more amazing deals. Take a look at our favorite discounted cookware, serveware, and more below, and shop the entire sale here.
Black Friday mattress sales LIVE: Here's where to get 60% off
With award-winning mattresses starting from £250, these are the very best mattress sales for Black Friday weekend
Our Favorite Uber-Chic Restaurant Dinnerware Is on Sale — Including Its Milk Bar Collab
I was fortunate enough to dine at the next-level Eleven Madison Park in New York City a few years ago. The food, the drinks, the vibes — the whole experience was a treat. That night, my husband and I left with the restaurant’s signature granola, as well as the name behind the beautiful ceramic plates and bowls that adorned the table: Jono Pandolfi.
Now’s the Time to Get Big Deals on Fridges — Here Are the 10 Best
Refrigerators are kind of an anomaly. One minute, they’re working just fine. Then, after a decade of going strong, they start leaking, the lights flicker off, and it’s all downhill from there. At least, that’s what happened to my refrigerator this past summer. We tried to revive it, calling a handyman who seemingly had it back up and running for good. But, I’m here to tell you, once those initial problems crop up, there’s a good chance it’s too late to pull out the metaphorical defibrillators, especially if your fridge is getting up there in age. Instead of spending hundreds to fix the appliance (only for it to likely stop working again) you might be better off just buying a new one. Now’s the time to do it, anyway! We’ve found a bunch of amazing deals on the top brands on the market, with some of our favorite retailers offering early Black Friday discounts. Whether you want the latest model or a fridge to fit into your small kitchen, there’s something here for everyone.
