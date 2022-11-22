Read full article on original website
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's father-in-law, shortly after his mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg, passed away on Wednesday, the University announced in a press release. The news comes almost a week after the University announced that Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, passed away. No cause of death was provided. “Coach Bielema did not appear on tonight’s...
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on poor attendance so far, whether he'll schedule Duke
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hasn't had many negatives to discuss during his team's dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he's been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps' fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
Bowl Projection Fun: Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Former Maryland basketball standout meets Willard, reflects on career, set for first return to Xfinity Center
Kevin Willard did a little bit of recruiting during his radio show on Tuesday night, offering a spot to Nik Caner-Medley. Caner-Medley, the former Terps star who recently retired after a long and successful career overseas, will be the honorary captain for the Terps on Dec. 14 for their game against UCLA. He appeared on Willard's show, meeting the Terps' new coach for the first time.
Dan Lanning gives insight into what's made Kenny Dillingham so impactful at Oregon
Earlier this week Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was named as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, a prestigious honor given out to the top assistant coach in college football each season. In his first season with the Ducks, Dillingham has directed one of the most explosive offenses in the...
VIP Intel: Two major visitors to be at A&M-LSU game
The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
WR Collin Dixon sets two Big Ten visits
Tallmadge (Ohio) wide receiver Collin Dixon tells 247Sports he has two visits now set in the wake of a recent de-commitment from Wisconsin. Dixon will head to Northwestern this weekend for an unofficial visit and then Illinois for an official the weekend of December 9th. The Wildcats have not offered...
The 2-4-7: Huskers, Joseph finish long season on high note
IOWA CITY, Iowa — We take a detailed look at the season-ending 24-17 win over Iowa that allowed Nebraska to claim its first victory over the Hawkeyes since 2014. Trey Palmer: The LSU transfer set Nebraska’s single-season record for receiving yards on Friday, catching nine passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. It was an exclamation point on a strong year for Palmer, who closes the season with 71 catches for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. There were few Big Ten corners who could keep pace with Palmer on a go route and Palmer burned Iowa out of the gates for an 87-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter to set the tone in the game.
'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test
The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
Nerds Make Picks For SEC Rivalry Week
“You think there’s a lot on the line in football this week?” The Grand Geek was approaching my modest office. “It’s nothing,” he continued, “compared to what’s on the line for the turkey population.”. Down the hall I could see the Nerds lounging...
Three Texas commits to play for state championships this weekend
We are almost to the halfway mark of the Texas high school football playoffs, but other states are reaching their post-season conclusions this week. In fact, three Texas commits will play in championship settings this weekend. Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic finds itself in a familiar place back in the Non-Public...
Final predictions: South Carolina at Clemson
We gave a little Thanksgiving taste of early rivalry picks but now, it’s time for the main course. If you’re looking for Friday games, or our Egg Bowl picks, click on the link in the first sentence. If you’re looking for Carolina versus Clemson and the Saturday slate of games, stay right where you are.
Viewers Guide, Picks Week 13: Michigan-Ohio State, Notre Dame-USC, Auburn-Alabama
We are back with the Viewers Guide and Picks for Week 13 of the college football season. This is when the conference championship games get cemented and we get a better of picture for who will be in and who will be out for the College Football Playoff. There are...
Nick Herbig Addresses Targeting Penalty Against Nebraska
Wisconsin junior linebacker Nick Herbig was ejected from last Saturday's win and will miss the first half against Minnesota.
