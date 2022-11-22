Austin man sentenced to supervised probation on two felony criminal sexual conduct charges in Mower County District Court

Read full article on original website
Austin City Council approves resolution accepting grants from Hormel Foundation for 2023
The Austin City Council approved a resolution at their Monday meeting to accept grants to the city from the Hormel Foundation for 2023. Austin Mayor Steve King spoke with KAUS during the “Meet the Mayor” segment of “Wright Here, Right Now,” and he stated that the city is very appreciative to the Foundation for helping to make Austin a better place to be…
