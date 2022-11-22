Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.
The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions face the New York Jets in Week 15.
Lions' Injury Report: 5 Lions Out against Bills
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 12 injury report released Wednesday.
Ohio State responds to shocking allegations
The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
Lions' Studs and Duds: James Houston Unleashed in NFL Debut
Read more on the Detroit Lions' studs and duds, after their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Insulting stat about Detroit Lions goes viral
Anyone who’s a Detroit Lions fan can tell you that it has not been easy cheering for the team over the last few decades. But one stat about the team that went viral on Thanksgiving is particularly insulting. The Lions lost at home to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 in...
Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller appreciates the passion he's seen from the Detroit Lions this season.
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey
Disappointment comes in differing degrees. NBA teams experience varying degrees of disappointment as well. Say a friend cancels their plans with you. If the plan was to watch a movie, you’ll be disappointed. Still, if the plan was to go on a trip, you’re going to feel a lot worse.
Josh Allen Says He Loves This Thanksgiving Movie Filmed in WNY
Thanksgiving is tomorrow and that means that most stores and restaurants will be closed, as people celebrate the holiday with their families. It's also the start of the holiday season, which is always a special thing to think about. Buffalo Bills fans will once again watch their team play on...
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving
The referee assignment for Detroit's Thanksgiving game is concerning.
NFL world roasts disastrous Thanksgiving halftime show
The Buffalo Bills led the Detroit Lions, 17-10, at halftime of their Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field in Michigan. Unfortunately for fans, the game-day experience quickly went off the rails with the planned halftime performance by American pop star Bebe Rexha. Viewers at home were treated to nauseating swirls of...
A deep dive into the Detroit Red Wings' salary-cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
Lions' Grades: Goff, Offensive Line, Coaching Disappoint
Lions quarterback, coaching staff and offensive line earn low marks.
RED WINGS DEFENCEMAN SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY SETBACK
2022 has been a year of ups and downs for Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in July and also signed a one-year contract with Detroit worth $850,000 during the same month. Due to the recovery from his injury, Pysyk has get to...
College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Contract Decision
Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world learned that a Big Ten coach was paid a handsome bonus that was meant to be shared with his coaching staff. However, that apparently didn't happen. According to USA Today, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller awarded head coach Mel Tucker a $100,000 bonus that Tucker's contract stated was designated to be shared among him and his staff.
Michigan State loses starter to injury for Phil Knight Invitational, key reserve 'doubtful' vs. Alabama
Michigan State men's basketball will be without starting small forward Malik Hall for the entirety of the Phil Knight Inviational in Portland, Ore. according to a report from The Athletic's Brendan Quinn late last night. Quinn reports that the Spartans expect to be without Hall for "multiple weeks". Additionally, Quinn...
Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons stunned the Denver Nuggets with a 110-108 road victory at Ball Arena. The Pistons entered the game as 12-point underdogs. The Pistons had to follow that up with a road game on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Again, the Pistons were 12-point underdogs. And Read more... The post Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
