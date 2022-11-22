Read full article on original website
‘The Big Brunch’ Star Chef Danielle Sepsy Has Mastered the Art of Brunch
The new HBO Max reality food competition series, The Big Brunch, has quickly become one of this winter’s must-see TV shows. Helmed by Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy, The Big Brunch highlights the stories of 10 chefs and their impact on their local communities as they compete to win a $300,000 prize. Among the contestants from around the country is the fan-fave chef/baker/scone queen Danielle Sepsy.
Guy Fieri's 'Chicken Guy!' restaurant opening at PPG Place
Famous TV chef Guy Fieri, the host of “Diners Drive-ins and Dives,” is opening a restaurant Monday morning at PPG Place. “Chicken Guy!” will be the first franchise in Pennsylvania.
The Hell's Kitchen Cocktail That Comes With A Note From Gordon Ramsay
Fans of the popular cooking show "Hell's Kitchen" have a reason to be excited every year, as their favorite show is regularly returning for yet another season of cut-throat, dog-eat-dog competition in the world of fine dining. Season 21 of this famous show is dubbed "Battle of the Ages" and features 20-something-year-olds on the red team and 40-something-year-old chefs on the blue team. "Hell's Kitchen US," which has been on our TV screens since May 30, 2005, is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay, and whether you love or hate the man, he's proven to be very successful at what he does best (via Gold Derby).
How Many Restaurants Does Bobby Flay Actually Own?
When you hear the words "celebrity chef," there's probably a good chance that Bobby Flay is the first person who comes to mind. From providing cooking tips for home chefs to crafting world-class cuisine, the chef has built a culinary empire from the ground up. Flay was a member of the French Culinary Institute's first-ever graduating class in 1984. Then, in 1993, the James Beard Foundation named Flay "Rising Star Chef of the Year." (Flay has since won two more James Beard awards.) In 2015, he was the first chef in history to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, per his website. Today, Flay is a multi-Emmy award winner and Culinary Hall of Fame inductee. He's written 14 cookbooks and hosted an impressive lineup of television shows, including Iron Chef America, Boy Meets Grill, Food Nation, and more. In summary, this is a person who has accomplished a lot — and who knows a lot about cooking.
Heated Chefs Are Admitting Their Most Controversial Culinary Opinions, And They're So Passionate That IDK If I Should Call Them 'Chef' Or 'Daddy'
"If you can't do this in 2022, you shouldn't be a chef."
The Best Brunch In The West Village
Finding brunch in the West Village is like looking for hay in a haystack. It’s everywhere, and a lot of it should be fed to horses. Don’t settle for horse food. Some of these places are new, some have been around for decades, and every single one is perfect for when you want to sit somewhere pleasant and eat some eggs on a weekend afternoon.
Rachael Ray Says Always Have Extra Turkey Stock At Hand For Thanksgiving
Rachael Ray is an absolute icon, with years and years of no-frills kitchen expertise and knowledge, all delivered in a manner that is approachable and kindhearted. Of course, it's to be assumed that she'd have a great grasp on Thanksgiving recipes, tips, and tricks. At this point, you may already...
Cannabis cuisine
With cannabis legal in some form in more than half of America, some of the nation's top chefs are finding more ways to integrate it into their recipes. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with chef Miguel Trinidad, who hosts dinners infused with cannabis, and with cookbook author Laurie Wolf, about cannabis cuisine.
Yes Chef program helps aspiring cooks elevate their craft
CBS 2 Digital Journalist Jamaica Ponder visited the Chopping Block in Lincoln Square to learn more about the Yes, Chef! culinary camps.
Why Making Truly Local Beer Is Harder Than It Sounds
Jimmy Mauric, head brewmaster of Shiner Beer, has loved dewberries since he was a kid. “They were very abundant and grew wild on fence lines, creek bottoms and railroad track ditches," says Mauric, who used to forage for the berries, which are related to blackberries, in his hometown of Shiner, Texas. “These berries were a treat to snack on, and most important was the dewberry cobblers and ice cream Momma made out of them.”
Juicing Recipes for Kids
Give your kids juice that contains vegetables right away. Leave out requiring them to consume all of their vegetables. Here are some juice recipes for kids that are delicious in flavor and packed with vitamins, making them the ideal breakfast on the go or pick-me-up for after school.
Hollywood Chef shocks viewers with $3,500 grocery bill in viral TikTok
A Hollywood Chef has shocked viewers on TikTok after revealing the $3,500 grocery bill she racked up in order to restock one of her client’s pantries. It’s no secret that Hollywood is home to some of the richest people in the country. Alongside the various celebrities, and other high-dollar business owners are swanky supermarkets and expensive restaurants.
Chef Santiago Gomez's recipes to give a Latin twist to Thanksgiving
One of the most important American celebrations is, of course, Thanksgiving, when family and friends gather around the table to share a meal. It is much more than a day filled with recipes, football, and parades, though; it is an opportunity to strengthen relationships with our families, reflect...
Chef Ron shows us a twist on a classic Thanksgiving side
Andouille Sausage Stuffing 1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish 1 pound andouille sausage, diced 1 onion, finely chopped 5 stalks of celery, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper 3 to 3 and a half cups low-sodium chicken broth 2 […]
Nigella Lawson Shares the Comfort Food Dinner She Makes on Repeat
You know Nigella Lawson from her 14 books and plethora of TV shows that have aired in the U.S. and Britain, dating all the way back to Nigella Bites which debuted in 1999. We spoke with Lawson as she kicked off her stateside book tour in support of her latest cookbook Cook, Eat, Repeat. We talked about why she doesn't take notes when starting to develop a recipe, how she both honors and alters her grandmothers' cooking and her "lasagna of love."
The story of Judee Sill, a relatively obscure figure from the early 70s folk-rock scene, starts as another familiar fable of showbiz tragedy. After a chaotic youth of abuse, addiction and petty crime – including heists on gas stations and liquor stores across California – Sill ended up incarcerated, first in reform school and eventually prison. It was there Sill became determined to pursue what she felt was her musical calling, and upon release, she began playing jazz bass and flute in the dark basements of the Los Angeles club circuit. She was the first artist signed to David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1971, landing her a Rolling Stone cover and garnering the attention of music industry players like Graham Nash, who approached her as a producer enchanted by her “sense of melody and structure, which was really exceptional”.
Thanksgiving breakfast tacos, yes you read that right
Liz Solomon Dwyer created a Thanksgiving-inspired dish at King David Tacos with sweet potato and cranberry salsa.
Why Hojicha Should Be Your New Go-To Green Tea Drink
In the world of cozy beverages, there is always something new to try. London fogs are well-loved for their aromatic earl grey tea base, while chagaccinos captured our interest for their purported health benefits. We’ve obsessed over boba pearls, enthusiastically sipped thick champurrado, and have devoted ourselves to the cult of matcha. Perhaps, however, a new green tea drink should take the crown.
Smitten Kitchen's Deb Perelman: "I want 'the one' in people and I want 'the one' in recipes"
What if, instead of always chasing after a better meatball, you found your forever one? What if you had a pound cake that made your forget all the other pound cakes? After creating one of the most popular food blogs in the world and publishing two best-selling cookbooks and thousands of recipes, Smitten Kitchen's Deb Perelman now wants to help you settle down.
