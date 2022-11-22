Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waynedailynews.com
Winter Fest To Offer Fun-Filled, Educational Morning On December 3
CONCORD – With ‘Winter Fest’ approaching this weekend, the Haskell Ag Lab will be offering events for the entire family. According to a release, make plans to come to ‘Winter Fest’ at the Haskell Ag Lab on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. until noon.
waynedailynews.com
LifeServe Community Blood Drives Scheduled For November 28, 30
HARTINGTON/WAYNE – A pair of northeast Nebraska communities will be hosting late November blood drives. According to a release from LifeServe Blood Center, the community blood supply has been low due to lower donor turnout. LifeServe is calling on all blood donors to help boost this blood supply. The...
waynedailynews.com
Shop Small Business Saturday, WAED Notes
WAYNE – November 26 is Small Business Saturday as all are encouraged to seek out and shop at small, local businesses during this nationwide event. According to a release, Small businesses in Nebraska form the backbone of the economy, nearly 100% of all employer businesses are small firms. There are 179,509 small businesses in Nebraska—99.1% of all businesses in the state.
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Get Hot Behind Three-Point Stripe, Zacharias Drops 37 Points
GRAND JUNCTION, CO – A late afternoon ball game opened the weekend schedule for the Wayne State College women during the Colorado Mesa Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic Women’s Basketball Tournament. From the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, CO, WSC competed against Fort Lewis on Friday. The Wildcat women...
waynedailynews.com
Balanced Scoring Leads To WSC Men’s Victory In Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Four double figure scorers allowed the Wayne State College men’s basketball team to start off the Eckerd Thanksgiving Classic Men’s Basketball Tournament with a win. From the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, WSC competed against Tampa Friday evening. The Wildcats built a...
waynedailynews.com
Five Players On The Court Need To Get In Rhythm For LCC Boys Basketball To Be Successful
LAUREL – With limited experience coming back this season, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys basketball team will need the five players on the court to be in sync throughout the year. With a very talented senior class graduating nine individuals last year, numbers are slightly down with around 18 out for...
Comments / 0