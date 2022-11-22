ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

SoJO 104.9

Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Five arrested in alleged Atlantic City drug deals

Five people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Atlantic City, including two with outstanding drug cases. A surveillance operation in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in the seizure of about 140 grams of heroin, three grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,500 in cash, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Northfield NJ
