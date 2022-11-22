Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons.
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning. Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire. Police received...
Atlantic City Police: 4 Men Charged In Stabbings At Harrah’s Casino
The Atlantic City Police Department has confirmed that in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022 … an altercation at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City has resulted in four men being charged in the stabbing of three persons. At 1:31 a.m., Atlantic City police...
Middle Twp., NJ, Police Investigate Thanksgiving Night Shooting
Authorities in Middle Township say no one was injured after shots were fired following what may have been an attempted car burglary Thanksgiving night. Police responded to the 100 block of East Anna Street in the Whitesboro section of the township just before 11:30 for a report of a possible shooting.
Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?
We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
Instructor at Absecon driving school allegedly touched student inappropriately
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl during her driving lesson. Jay Vyas, 69, is an instructor at Mainstream Driving School in Absecon. He is the lead instructor, according to the business’ website. Vyas was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal sexual contact,...
Five arrested in alleged Atlantic City drug deals
Five people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Atlantic City, including two with outstanding drug cases. A surveillance operation in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in the seizure of about 140 grams of heroin, three grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,500 in cash, police said.
Today Marks 31 Years Since Mark Himebaugh Disappeared in Middle Twp., NJ
Today marks 31 years since Mark Himebaugh disappeared. On November 25, 1991, 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh was walking towards a playground in Del Haven, Middle Township, and he hasn't been seen since. According to Middle Township Police, a park guard was the last person to see him at about 4:00 that...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Camden City Woman Charged With Murder Following Fatal Stabbing on Thanksgiving
A Camden City woman has been charged with Murder in the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man on Thursday, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel. Rodriguez. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., Camden County Police Department received a 911 call...
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Birch Grove Park in Northfield NJ Being Stocked With Trout Today
Today may feel a little chilly, but it's a perfect day to go trout fishing in Atlantic County. Northfield's Birch Grove Park is being stocked with trout today - approximately 190 fish!. According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, winter stocking is taking place at lakes and...
Twin brothers charged in Atlantic City drug bust that netted 39,000 doses of heroin, fentanyl
Atlantic City police and other law enforcement partners have charged 16 people after an investigation into a drug distribution ring that was allegedly led by twin brothers, authorities said. Joseph and Justin Suarez, both 37, are accused of operating the drug ring in the area of Florida Avenue, the Ducktown...
New Jersey Man Sells Everything To Walk Across America For Veterans
What were you doing at 24 years old? Not many of us were making as big of a difference as Tommy Pasquale, that's for sure. He decided to be the change he wanted to see in the world and he's making Jersey really proud in the process. During COVID Tommy...
Rabid cat found in Camden County, health officials confirm
LINDENWOLD — A cat found in the Camden County borough has tested positive for rabies, according to the county health department. On Nov. 16, a resident found a sick, stray cat, picked up the animal in a cloth, and brought it to a local animal hospital. The feline was...
Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
