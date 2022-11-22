Bloomsburg, Pa. — Join Santa and his helpers on a scenic holiday train ride this weekend and enjoy Christmas carols and holiday stories along the way. The North Pole Express is set to take off Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. on a one-hour round trip ride from Bloomsburg to Catawissa. The train will depart 480 W. Fifth Street near Autoneum. Parking is free, but riders should arrive 30 prior to the scheduled ride, organizers say. Tickets are $10 for children ages 1-12 and $15 for adults. They can be purchased in Bloomsburg at Exclusively You, 53 W. Main Street, and Towne Camera, 154 W. Main Street, or online at Downtown Bloomsburg Inc.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO