WNEP-TV 16
Kicking off Winterfest at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds
Winterfest is in full swing this weekend at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Nearly 200 crafters and food vendors will be in attendance.
Skiers take on first trails of the season at Blue Mountain Resort
PALMERTON, Pa. — Hundreds of skiers came to Blue Mountain Resort Friday to hit the slopes for an early start to the season. Although it's a little wet from the morning rain, Benjamin Smullen and his friends from Doylestown say the conditions at Blue Mountain are good enough for an opening day.
Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Friday to check out the fourth annual Winterfest. Winterfest has over 180 vendors selling everything from holiday-themed crafts, decorations, and clothing to wine and food. As well as a few local breweries. “I’m glad it’s not raining, the good lord let […]
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
Bakery bustles during Thanksgiving holiday
SCRANTON, Pa. — Whether you were in the front of the store or back in the kitchen, Lynn Sandy's Bakery on Pittston Avenue in Scranton was bustling. The bakery is pumping out all the sweet treats you can think of for the Thanksgiving holiday. "Definitely pies. Thanksgiving is a...
WNEP-TV 16
Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm
MILTON, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm. Paul Epsom visits Stony Hill Tree Farm where you can not only purchase your live Christmas trees and wreaths but the ornaments too! Khol's Stony Hill Tree Farm offers over 80,000 ornaments in their Christmas Shop, and have the largest collection of Christmas tree stands in the world according to the Guinness World Book of Records.
wkok.com
Knoebels’ Joy Through the Grove Returns Black Friday
ELYSBURG – Knoebels Amusement Resorts holiday light display is back for another year of fun. Knoebels says it’s ‘Joy Through the Grove’ Christmas light experience will open for the season this Friday, and run through December 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Day. Park officials say the...
North Pole Express takes off this weekend
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Join Santa and his helpers on a scenic holiday train ride this weekend and enjoy Christmas carols and holiday stories along the way. The North Pole Express is set to take off Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. on a one-hour round trip ride from Bloomsburg to Catawissa. The train will depart 480 W. Fifth Street near Autoneum. Parking is free, but riders should arrive 30 prior to the scheduled ride, organizers say. Tickets are $10 for children ages 1-12 and $15 for adults. They can be purchased in Bloomsburg at Exclusively You, 53 W. Main Street, and Towne Camera, 154 W. Main Street, or online at Downtown Bloomsburg Inc.
WNEP-TV 16
Jerry's For All Seasons
DUNMORE, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Jerry's For All Seasons. Each year, Jerry's For All Seasons turns its 40,000 square foot garden center into a winter wonderland. Jackie Lewandoski meets up with Allison Longo to find out what they have to offer for this holiday season.
WNEP-TV 16
ShopRite For Your Holiday Entertaining
MOOSIC, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Bracey's Shoprite. Shoprite can help you with your holiday celebrations. They offer seafood feasts, platters, groceries, desserts, spirits and more! ShopRite has an array of holiday supplies. ShopRite locations include Mount Pocono, Daleville and the newest addition, Moosic, PA.
Riss's Place opens in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another dining option—Riss's Place sub shop. The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This is the second Riss's Place sub shop in the area. The first opened in Muncy a year ago on N. Main Street. "We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown....
WNEP-TV 16
Electric City Trolley Museum set to reopen
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Electric City Trolley Museum is reopening in time for the weekend. Lackawanna County officials said on Wednesday that the Museum off Cliff Street in Scranton will reopen on November 25. The new heating system has been installed in time for events planned for the holiday...
Pie Day 5-K in Billtown
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the sixth year in a row, Cecilia Fink has organized the Pie Day 5-K run on Thanksgiving Day in Williamsport. "They are going to start over here on Pine Street and they will run straight out by Penn College, cut down a street and come back. It is a pretty easy loop," said Fink.
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
WNEP-TV 16
Nibbles & Bits
DUNMORE, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Nibbles and Bits. Nibbles and Bits owner Maggie Chalpin and her team hand craft chocolates and confectioneries for folks on your Christmas list. Nibbles and Bits confectionary kitchen creates an array of chocolatey sweet treats. Maggie has now extended...
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
23rd year for Dickson City Dinner
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A Thanksgiving tradition for more than 20 years in Lackawanna County. A free Thanksgiving dinner was held at the Eagle Fire Hall in Dickson City Thursday. Anyone in need of a meal in the mid-valley area was invited. The dinner runs completely on donations from...
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
WNEP-TV 16
'Devotion' and Korean war heroes — On The Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A movie out in theaters across the country has roots right here in our area. "Devotion" tells a unique story of heroism from the Korean War. It's based on the book written by an author from Lycoming County. Adam Makos was a teenager when we first...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: Scott...a deity?
MOOSIC, Pa. — Even on Thanksgiving day, the Talkback 16 lines remain open, and that's good because Scott is liking what he's hearing these days. Well, mostly, as we see in this week's Talkback Feedback. See more Talkback Feedback stories on WNEP's Youtube page.
