BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women's basketball team fell to Mercyhurst 70-68 on Tuesday night at Alumni Arena. The Bulls had two looks at the basket on their final possession but neither dropped as time expired. Buffalo was led by Zakiyah Winfield who put together a phenomenal performance, scoring a game-high 22 points to go with a career-high 14 rebounds while also adding six assists and two steals. It was the third straight double-double for Winfield. Fifth year guard Jazmine Young also scored in double figures with 12 points to go with four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO