Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
ubbulls.com
Bulls Fall To Mercyhurst on Tuesday Night
BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women's basketball team fell to Mercyhurst 70-68 on Tuesday night at Alumni Arena. The Bulls had two looks at the basket on their final possession but neither dropped as time expired. Buffalo was led by Zakiyah Winfield who put together a phenomenal performance, scoring a game-high 22 points to go with a career-high 14 rebounds while also adding six assists and two steals. It was the third straight double-double for Winfield. Fifth year guard Jazmine Young also scored in double figures with 12 points to go with four rebounds, five assists and two steals.
ubbulls.com
Bulls Host Kent State on Senior Day
Buffalo (5-5, 4-2 MAC) vs. Kent State (4-7, 3-4 MAC) • Since the Bulls joined the MAC in 1999, Buffalo and Kent State have played 20 times and have split the series, 10-10. • This will be just the fourth home game of the season for the Bulls. •...
yourerie
After a Month Off, Ramblers Ready for PIAA Quarterfinals
The last time Cathedral Prep played a football game was back on October 28 when they defeated Canisius 40-7. During their four weeks off, the Ramblers have done their best to stay sharp and be ready for Pine-Richland on Friday night.
d9and10sports.com
Meadville Readies for Allentown Central Catholic with Trip to PIAA 4A Semifinals on the Line
MEADVILLE, Pa. – The Meadville Bulldogs find themselves in a familiar position to where they were a year ago. Win a District 10 title in Class 4A, beat Juniata to get to the PIAA quarterfinals. Coming off a 27-14 win over the Indians, the Bulldogs will now meet a...
explore venango
EASY RYDER: Oil City Teen Places Eighth in the World at FIM MiniGP Final in Spain
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Reaching speeds of 80 mph on his 160cc mini bike, Ryder Davis can feel the adrenaline pumping through his body. And, sometimes the trepidation. Racing at such speeds around hairpin turns with other bikes sometimes mere inches away can be scary, even for an experienced rider.
Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s
While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to hold Wednesday hiring events in Erie, commonwealth
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is hiring, and will be holding hiring events in Erie County and throughout the state. The DMVA will offer walk-in interviews every Wednesday — starting Nov. 30 — at all six of its veterans homes across the state: Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
Local bars revel with patrons night before Thanksgiving
Wednesday is one of the busiest nights of the year for local bars, as people come out to celebrate before Thanksgiving Day. The pandemic has limited this experience the past few years, but people were out and about and told us why they’re celebrating. “We get a lot of kids from college that can’t go […]
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
Titusville man shot in leg after argument in Hydetown
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man is recovering at home after being shot in the leg in Hydetown Boro in Crawford County. Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to the incident at about 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19. The incident reportedly was at Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot on Main Street. The 26-year-old victim reportedly […]
Trailer with $43K in scrap metal stolen from Erie travel center
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal. PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on […]
Preliminary hearing set for Erie man involved with shot fired in Millcreek Mall
An Erie man will go to trial for an incident that led to a gun being fired inside the Millcreek Mall. A total of eight charges were bound over following a preliminary hearing for James Troop III, 18, which include charges of robbery and aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sept. 18. According to police, […]
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
Two Erie Sheetz locations offering $1.99 Unleaded 88 for Thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz gas stations are giving back with $1.99 flex fuel for the entire week of Thanksgiving. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio, and if your car can take 88 Unleaded, this is definitely news to be thankful for. Sheetz is showing their appreciation of customers by dropping the price of Unleaded 88 gas until […]
Police respond to vehicle accident on W 29th and Liberty streets
A two-car crash briefly closed down an Erie intersection on Wednesday night. That accident happened at the intersection of West 29th and Liberty streets. Calls went out around 8:30 p.m. Two vehicles could be seen with moderate to heavy damage colliding with each other and a telephone pole. The state of both drivers is unknown […]
erienewsnow.com
Police Look to Identify Suspects in Theft at Millcreek Mall
Police are investigating a theft of merchandise at the Millcreek Mall. Two female suspects were captured on video taking merchandise from a store inside the mall, police said. Investigators did not provide any further details including the name of the store. They then left the mall in a silver Volvo...
Driver trapped for nearly an hour in heavily damaged vehicle in Millcreek overnight
A 36-year-old man has serious injuries after crashing into the back of a front-end loader. The accident happened just before midnight on the bridge in the 2000 block of Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township. Once on the scene, first responders found the man trapped inside the heavily damaged Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving. It […]
Lake City woman arrested on warrant after reporting attack
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Lake City woman was arrested after reporting that she was attacked by her girlfriend. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called at about 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 19 to an incident at Middle Road in Girard Township. A 33-year-old Lake City woman reportedly was in a verbal argument with […]
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Pizza and More Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals to Residents
Waterford Pizza and More and Kim's Waterford Diner served free Thanksgiving meals to Waterford residents. The restaurants will be serving free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The two restaurants said they expect to serve 250 meals on Thanksgiving. Waterford Pizza started serving free meals to residents 5...
Comments / 0