ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ubbulls.com

Bulls Fall To Mercyhurst on Tuesday Night

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women's basketball team fell to Mercyhurst 70-68 on Tuesday night at Alumni Arena. The Bulls had two looks at the basket on their final possession but neither dropped as time expired. Buffalo was led by Zakiyah Winfield who put together a phenomenal performance, scoring a game-high 22 points to go with a career-high 14 rebounds while also adding six assists and two steals. It was the third straight double-double for Winfield. Fifth year guard Jazmine Young also scored in double figures with 12 points to go with four rebounds, five assists and two steals.
BUFFALO, NY
ubbulls.com

Bulls Host Kent State on Senior Day

Buffalo (5-5, 4-2 MAC) vs. Kent State (4-7, 3-4 MAC) • Since the Bulls joined the MAC in 1999, Buffalo and Kent State have played 20 times and have split the series, 10-10. • This will be just the fourth home game of the season for the Bulls. •...
BUFFALO, NY
yourerie

After a Month Off, Ramblers Ready for PIAA Quarterfinals

The last time Cathedral Prep played a football game was back on October 28 when they defeated Canisius 40-7. During their four weeks off, the Ramblers have done their best to stay sharp and be ready for Pine-Richland on Friday night.
YourErie

Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s

While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to hold Wednesday hiring events in Erie, commonwealth

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is hiring, and will be holding hiring events in Erie County and throughout the state. The DMVA will offer walk-in interviews every Wednesday — starting Nov. 30 — at all six of its veterans homes across the state: Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
CLARION, PA
YourErie

Local bars revel with patrons night before Thanksgiving

Wednesday is one of the busiest nights of the year for local bars, as people come out to celebrate before Thanksgiving Day. The pandemic has limited this experience the past few years, but people were out and about and told us why they’re celebrating. “We get a lot of kids from college that can’t go […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Titusville man shot in leg after argument in Hydetown

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man is recovering at home after being shot in the leg in Hydetown Boro in Crawford County. Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to the incident at about 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19. The incident reportedly was at Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot on Main Street. The 26-year-old victim reportedly […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Trailer with $43K in scrap metal stolen from Erie travel center

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal. PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police respond to vehicle accident on W 29th and Liberty streets

A two-car crash briefly closed down an Erie intersection on Wednesday night. That accident happened at the intersection of West 29th and Liberty streets. Calls went out around 8:30 p.m. Two vehicles could be seen with moderate to heavy damage colliding with each other and a telephone pole. The state of both drivers is unknown […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Look to Identify Suspects in Theft at Millcreek Mall

Police are investigating a theft of merchandise at the Millcreek Mall. Two female suspects were captured on video taking merchandise from a store inside the mall, police said. Investigators did not provide any further details including the name of the store. They then left the mall in a silver Volvo...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Lake City woman arrested on warrant after reporting attack

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Lake City woman was arrested after reporting that she was attacked by her girlfriend. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called at about 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 19 to an incident at Middle Road in Girard Township. A 33-year-old Lake City woman reportedly was in a verbal argument with […]
LAKE CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Waterford Pizza and More Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals to Residents

Waterford Pizza and More and Kim's Waterford Diner served free Thanksgiving meals to Waterford residents. The restaurants will be serving free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The two restaurants said they expect to serve 250 meals on Thanksgiving. Waterford Pizza started serving free meals to residents 5...
WATERFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy