What They Said After The Egg Bowl | Players and coaches speak
"Really disappointed for our players, especially our seniors. To finish like this, with a chance to win 3 in a row, I really don't think we did a really good job coaching in games and adjustments. Credit to Mississippi State too, they played really hard. Zach Arnett, I've said for a long time, does a great job. Gives people problems, very risk taking and came out today and was extremely aggressive. We didn't respond very much to all of the cover blitz out in the middle of the field. Which is very unusual. Strange game. You probably thought the first two possessions, both sides, that it would be an offensive game. With us driving right down, and those guys driving right down, then our defense settled down till the last drive of the first half. Just really discouraging, just really had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going. Difficult, and always difficult to end your season with a loss like this because it's not like you can go play next week."
Lane Kiffin comments on Auburn job, future at Ole Miss after Egg Bowl loss
Lane Kiffin's regular season is over. He's now got some big decisions to make. Following a 24-22 loss in the Egg Bowl, Kiffin, regarded as Auburn's top target in its coaching search, said in his postgame press conference that he intends to be the Ole Miss head coach next season.
Remaining Ohio State 2023 targets most likely to be Buckeyes; QB recruiting; and more…
Ranking the remaining Ohio State 2023 targets on how likely they are to be Buckeyes; QB recruiting; and more…
Crossover Podcast | Egg Bowl ramifications + our latest thoughts on Lane Kiffin
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss the Egg Bowl and the status of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin in this special Friday podcast following last night's game...
Everything FSU Football head coach Mike Norvell had to say after his team beat Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State finished its regular season with a thrilling 45-38 victory over the Florida Gators. The Seminoles' defense made a crucial stop with less than a minute left in the game to clinch FSU's fifth straight victory. With the win, FSU finishes the regular season 9-3 in Mike Norvell's third season as the Seminoles' coach.
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford approaches the end: ‘I'm just a super thankful individual right now’
Sean Clifford hasn’t taken the time to specifically reflect on anything from his six years at Penn State just quite yet. Bowl season will provide more time for the 24-year-old to drill down on some of his most memorable touchdown passes or moments from his four seasons as the Nittany Lions starting quarterback. Clifford has one more task left when Michigan State visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
Green Bay Packers rookie, ex-UCLA standout Sean Rhyan suspended for remainder of regular season
Green Bay Packers rookie guard Sean Rhyan has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the NFL announced. The former UCLA guard was handed a six-game ban, which runs through the Packers’ Week 18 game. Should Green Bay sneak into the playoffs, Rhyan would be eligible to return.
VIP Intel: Two major visitors to be at A&M-LSU game
The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
What Jerome Tang and players said after Kansas State's 61-59 win against LSU to win the Cayman Islands Classic
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang and players Markquis Nowell and Desi Sills said after the Wildcats' 61-59 victory against LSU to win the Cayman Islands Classic.
A.J. Hawk Will Serve as College GameDay Guest Picker at Ohio State
The former linebacker will join ESPN for the matchup vs. Michigan.
New Mexico State freshman Bol Kuir discusses his transfer to San Diego
San Diego landed a commitment from New Mexico State transfer Bol Kuir. The 7-foot-3, 220 pound big man signed with the Toreros after receiving interest from Boise State, Georgia Tech, Miami among other programs. “I chose San Diego because when I went there I watched them play and practice and...
Leach Q and A following Ole Miss win
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s win over Ole Miss:. Question: After a long season, how does it feel to end the regular season this way?. Leach: This game had a season’s worth of excitement like that one. Positive and negative. Some wounds...
Jammie Robinson, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Shyheim Brown, and Jarrian Jones speak after win over UF
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football defeated its rival Florida by a score of 45-38 on Friday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles' win extended their winning streak to five games as they finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. After the game, Trey Benson, Jammie Robinson, Shyheim Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jared Verse spoke to the media.
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
2024 QB Daniel Kaelin has a big arm and perfect IQ score
As a junior, Bellevue (Neb.) West quarterback Daniel Kaelin racked up 3,186 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, showing off a strong arm, good anticipation, the ability to navigate the pocket and extend plays with accuracy to all levels of the field. Kaelin checks a lot of...
