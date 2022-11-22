ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

247Sports

What They Said After The Egg Bowl | Players and coaches speak

"Really disappointed for our players, especially our seniors. To finish like this, with a chance to win 3 in a row, I really don't think we did a really good job coaching in games and adjustments. Credit to Mississippi State too, they played really hard. Zach Arnett, I've said for a long time, does a great job. Gives people problems, very risk taking and came out today and was extremely aggressive. We didn't respond very much to all of the cover blitz out in the middle of the field. Which is very unusual. Strange game. You probably thought the first two possessions, both sides, that it would be an offensive game. With us driving right down, and those guys driving right down, then our defense settled down till the last drive of the first half. Just really discouraging, just really had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going. Difficult, and always difficult to end your season with a loss like this because it's not like you can go play next week."
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford approaches the end: ‘I'm just a super thankful individual right now’

Sean Clifford hasn’t taken the time to specifically reflect on anything from his six years at Penn State just quite yet. Bowl season will provide more time for the 24-year-old to drill down on some of his most memorable touchdown passes or moments from his four seasons as the Nittany Lions starting quarterback. Clifford has one more task left when Michigan State visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Leach Q and A following Ole Miss win

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s win over Ole Miss:. Question: After a long season, how does it feel to end the regular season this way?. Leach: This game had a season’s worth of excitement like that one. Positive and negative. Some wounds...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Jammie Robinson, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Shyheim Brown, and Jarrian Jones speak after win over UF

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football defeated its rival Florida by a score of 45-38 on Friday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles' win extended their winning streak to five games as they finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. After the game, Trey Benson, Jammie Robinson, Shyheim Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jared Verse spoke to the media.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

2024 QB Daniel Kaelin has a big arm and perfect IQ score

As a junior, Bellevue (Neb.) West quarterback Daniel Kaelin racked up 3,186 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, showing off a strong arm, good anticipation, the ability to navigate the pocket and extend plays with accuracy to all levels of the field. Kaelin checks a lot of...
BELLEVUE, NE

