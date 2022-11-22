Read full article on original website
247Sports
Recruits Alabama has flipped from Auburn during Nick Saban era
Alabama and Auburn often battle for mutual targets throughout the state and many times the Southeast, extending the on-field rivalry to the recruiting trail on an annual basis. Here, BamaOnLine takes a look at Nick Saban era recruits that either flipped to the Crimson Tide from the Tigers, or eventually...
When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
2-4-7 Primer: Alabama vs. Auburn
No. 7-ranked Alabama will play host to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 26, for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The rivalry game between the Crimson Tide and Tiger will air live on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the final regular-season game on Alabama’s 2022 schedule.
Podcast: I believe Lane Kiffin will be Auburn football's next coach
What do you think about Lane Kiffin and the Auburn football program?
247Sports
Tigers expect test from Billikens, talented point guard
Jaylin Williams getting ready to go up over the defense for a lefty hook and two points. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) AUBURN, Alabama–Facing a rematch on Sunday vs. Saint Louis means a rematch with one of college basketball’s top point guards, 6-0, 190 junior Yuri Collins. Auburn will play host to the 5-1 Billikens at 2 p.m. CST at Neville Arena in a matchup that will be televised on the SEC Network.
Former Boise State Coach Selling Home For $2.96 Million [photos]
Bryan Harsin has entirely left the state of Alabama. Auburn University fired the former Boise State coach. Coach Harsin is not a multi-millionaire looking for the next opportunity. Auburn has moved on from the former Boise State quarterback winning their last few games. The tigers could be bowl eligible if they beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans believes Lane Kiffin at Auburn would intensify the Iron Bowl
Alabama football fans voted if Auburn hired Lane Kiffin the Iron Bowl would be intensified in a recent Twitter poll. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kiffin and Auburn. Kiffin recently fired fired back at a report stating he was heading to Auburn to be the next head football coach of the Tigers. 68.8 percent of fans voted it would add some intensity to the storied rivalry.
Vegas Computer's Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Auburn
The Iron Bowl doesn't have the juice it's had in recent years, mostly due to Alabama already having two losses, but it still has national relevance. Alabama still has an outside chance at contending for a College Football Playoff spot, while Auburn is trying to continue to impress for Cadillac Williams.
Opelika-Auburn News
Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end
In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
Bruce Pearl Says Billikens By Far Auburn's Toughest Test Yet
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl says his undefeated team faces a major challenge from the Saint Louis Billikens.
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
Bham Now
Becoming high school football contest officials changed their lives for the better—here’s why!
In 2004, Shamario Young became a Huntsville recreation league football referee as an 18-year-old freshman at Alabama A&M University so he could earn a little bit of gas money. Fast forward to December 2022. Young, who works as a systems engineering manager with a focus on missile defense for Northrup Gruman in the Rocket City, will take the field as a high school official at this year’s Super 7 Alabama High School Athletic Association Championships at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
WTVM
Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many folks across the area prepare to enjoy Thanksgiving meals with their families, some people are unable. However, one local celebrity makes it his mission every year to give back to his community and make sure that nobody goes hungry if he can help. Community...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
WSFA
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
GoodwillSR holding Phenix City job fair with over 325 positions
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Need a job? Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) will hold a job fair with over 20 employers and over 325 full-time and part-time positions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Troy University’s Phenix City campus located at 1510 […]
unionspringsherald.com
Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
auburnvillager.com
Auburn Roundup: Construction projects underway on Wire Road, downtown compactor
Construction of a new roundabout at the entrance to the Auburn Soccer Complex on Wire Road got underway on Monday. The new roundabout will help improve access to and from the Auburn Soccer Complex along with improving the efficiency and safety of all traffic flow on Wire Road. The project is expected to last through March 2023.
