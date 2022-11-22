Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
5 things to know about Christmas Nights In Lights
ORLANDO, Fla. — A drive-through journey is touted as the largest immersive light show in Central Florida. 1. MSEG’s “Christmas Nights in Lights” is a mile-long drive-through Christmastime spectacular decked with nearly 1.5 million lights. 2. MSEG President Ari Rosenbaum says “everything has to be in...
mynews13.com
New Kennedy Space Center show to feature Peanuts gang
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has recruited Snoopy and the Peanuts gang for a new educational experience. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is adding a new show in 2023. "All Systems Are Go" will feature Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. The characters will narrate the...
mynews13.com
Tourism leaders say that beaches are open on Space Coast
Visitors are flocking to the Space Coast for the long holiday weekend, and tourism leaders want to make sure people know the beaches are open after the latest storms. Officials want to make sure people know they can still come. Most of the damaged beach access ramps are still closed...
mynews13.com
Hundreds of Orlando volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for hurricane survivors
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many, Thanksgiving is not only a day to give thanks but also to give back. On Thursday morning, volunteers with the Salvation Army and Church of Latter Day Saints packed Thanksgiving meals into boxes for people without the means of obtaining their own ingredients, including survivors of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
mynews13.com
UCF students volunteer to raise future service animals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Through a volunteer program at the University of Central Florida, students are raising puppies to go on to work as service animals. The program, called Service Dog Training and Education Program (STEP), partners with the national non-profit Canine Companions to raise the dogs. What You Need...
mynews13.com
Off-Site Parking For MCO Travelers Filling Up
Holiday travel is making a comeback at Orlando International this week. The busiest travel day for Thanksgiving week will be Saturday, according to airport officials. Off-Site parking lots urge travelers to reserve a space well before their flight. Parking lots on airport property are sold out the day before Thanksgiving.
mynews13.com
Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County
COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
mynews13.com
Businesses in downtown Sanford impacted by Hurricane Ian and inflation prepare for "Small Business Saturday"
Small businesses dealing with damage from this hurricane season are preparing for what they hope will be a busy day on Saturday. Another challenge they are also facing this year is inflation. What You Need To Know. Small businesses were hurt this hurricane season. This Saturday, they hope people will...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage
As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
mynews13.com
Guitars 4 Vets battles PTSD with music
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The mental health of our veterans is a growing problem. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly a million US veterans suffer from PTSD, with more than 17 veterans a day committing suicide a day. But one local non profit is...
mynews13.com
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage
With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
mynews13.com
Daytona store owner hopes Black Friday begins business rebound after Hurricane Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year with more than 114 million people expected to hit the stores. From big box stores to small businesses and even to consumers, everyone has been impacted in some type of way this year. For many, it’s been inflation. But for one Volusia County business, it’s been storm recovery.
mynews13.com
Safety expert says Florida's amusement ride laws need improvement
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several ride safety experts say that while Florida ranks among the best U.S. states in terms of its amusement ride safety laws, there is still a lot of work to be done. There’s more the state could be doing to protect riders, according to Brian Avery,...
mynews13.com
Family's Thanksgiving dinner carries on, despite major flood damage from Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The holidays will look very different for many people across Central Florida who experienced damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Dozens of homeowners in Ellison Acres, near New Smyrna Beach, experienced major flooding. What You Need To Know. Dozens of homeowners in Ellison Acres,...
mynews13.com
Missing 5-year-old in Orange County found dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The search for missing 5-year-old Aaron Peña has come to a tragic ending after the child was found dead in a body of water near his Orange County home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday. Investigators say Peña, who was nonverbal and...
mynews13.com
UCF's shot at trip to AAC title game turns up heat on rivalry matchup with USF Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday marks the final War on I-4 college football game between UCF and USF for at least the foreseeable future, and there’s a lot at stake. UCF and USF will play Saturday in Raymond James Stadium. It could be the last meeting between the teams...
mynews13.com
Athlete of the Week; Ocoee's Ahlston Ware is a reliable weapon for the Knights
OCOEE, Fla — History has been made for Ocoee football. With their win over West Orange in Round 2 of the playoffs, they have advanced further than any Knight team before them. One of the reasons is because of the play of Ahlston Ware, someone who is always on the field.
