Jupiter Couple In 'Boy In Box' Case Separate From Attorney

Photo: CBS 12

A Jupiter couple facing child abuse charges for keeping their adopted son in a box in their garage have had a falling out with defense attorney.

According to court documents, Nellie King is no longer the lawyer for Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, after withdrawing from the case. The attorney had previously filed motions that the 14-year old had a rare psychological condition that made him violent and dangerous.

The defendants are out on bond and awaiting a jury trial in May. They have been assigned a new attorney.

No details on why King withdrew, but court papers cite "irreconcilable differences."

