Jupiter Couple In 'Boy In Box' Case Separate From Attorney

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

A Jupiter couple facing child abuse charges for keeping their adopted son in a box in their garage have had a falling out with defense attorney.

According to court documents, Nellie King is no longer the lawyer for Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, after withdrawing from the case. The attorney had previously filed motions that the 14-year old had a rare psychological condition that made him violent and dangerous.

The defendants are out on bond and awaiting a jury trial in May. They have been assigned a new attorney.

No details on why King withdrew, but court papers cite "irreconcilable differences."

Comments / 38

Donna Ramires
3d ago

throw the book at this couple it's sad that little boy needed a family and he thought he had one with this couple and look what they did to him so if he was violent you just made him more if you didn't if you adopted him and you didn't want them and you were having trouble with them then give them back but you don't knock them away in a box it's sad people don't want kids can't have kids and then people like you I don't know how they investigate you and didn't see that you're screwed up but boy the CPS system of foster care system better do a better check on people that try to adopt kids because these poor kids don't need that

Dani
2d ago

him being violent means he deserves to be in a box?? well looks like yall will get the same fate. Don't adopt a kid if you're just going to abuse them... they have a hard enough life already 😥

Victoria
2d ago

no excuse to lock a child in a box then to allow them out of bond disgusts me I hope some street justice gets to them before our failed system gives them a slap on the wrist

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

