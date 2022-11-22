UPDATE: ‘Unfavorable weather’ postpones first of 2 planned launches for Tuesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: “Unfavorable weather” has forced crews to stand down on this afternoon’s launch of the CRS-26, SpaceX tweeted.

The launch was set for 3:54 p.m. form the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The new launch window is Saturday at 2:20 p.m.

The second launch planned for today, which will carry a communications satellite for a French satellite operator, is still set for 9:57 p.m. tonight as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch not one, but two Falcon 9 rockets on Tuesday.

Monday’s planned launch was delayed to Tuesday evening after another planned launch in the afternoon.

Now both launches will happen just hours apart.

The first Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off at 3:54 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The afternoon launch is one of NASA’s commercial resupply missions to provide supplies and other equipment to the International Space Station.

The second launch is scheduled for 9:57 p.m. and will carry a communications satellite for a French satellite operator.

