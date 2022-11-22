Read full article on original website
14news.com
West Side Nut Club getting ready for Santa Land
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The West Side Nut Club was out early Friday morning on West Franklin street to set up an annual attraction. Santa Land has been a Nut Club staple for more than 15 years now. Chairman Zach Fleenor...
wevv.com
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
Aurora Evansville still looking for volunteers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Aurora Evansville is still looking for volunteers to help with Adopt-A-Client. According to Aurora’s website, Adopt-A-Client is a program where staff will provide family information to donors that includes a wish list and clothing sizes. However, to make this happen Aurora is requesting volunteers. Aurora is looking for: Volunteers to record […]
Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes
CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights opens in Garvin Park
(WEHT) - A magical mile of holiday lights will return to Garvin Park in Evansville. The 29th annual Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving night.
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
Deck the Park in Madisonville kicks off Thursday
(WEHT) - The city of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission will kick off the Deck the Park attraction on Thursday for the third consecutive year.
New Restaurant Specializing in Tequila and Tacos is Coming to Evansville
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
In-person Thanksgiving returns to the Dream Center
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After the pandemic put most in-person events on hold, an Evansville organization was able to throw its first ‘sit down and eat’ Thanksgiving dinner in several years. The Dream Center of Evansville spent the day preparing for the dinner with several waves of volunteers taking care of responsibilities. Organizers tell us […]
14news.com
Liberty Mission Baptist Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In spirit of the holiday, Liberty Mission Baptist Church handed out free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving. Pastor Todd Robertson says he first started providing meals on Thanksgiving a few years ago when he noticed food pantries in the area were closed on the holiday.
14news.com
Community members gather at ‘Sauced’ for free Thanksgiving buffet
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the community gathered in the ballroom of ‘Sauced’ to enjoy a free Thanksgiving buffet. This was the sixth year the restaurant has done the event, around 75 volunteers helped organizers out. Local businesses like Mo’s House, Bokeh Lounge and Walton’s among others...
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
14news.com
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
14news.com
Inside Look: United Caring Services Shelter’s Thanksgiving dinner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Caring Services Shelter fed around 90 people on Thursday, according to volunteers. UCSS volunteers say anyone in need of shelter and a home-cooked meal got the chance to have both at the facility. A shelter resident, Mennis Logan said this was his first time staying...
14news.com
Business’ ban together to bring free Thanksgiving meals to Evansville families
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own ‘Sauced’ Italian restaurant is hosting a free Thanksgiving buffet. Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen is one of the nine sponsoring businesses donating food. Smokehouse Manager, Cassandra Davis, says businesses in the area help one another whenever they can. “I’ve learned...
wevv.com
'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro
The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
Win a Santa Claus Land of Lights – Family Christmas Light Adventure Car Pass
It goes without saying, Santa Claus, IN knows how to celebrate Christmas! The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2-mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light Adventure located next to Holiday World at Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph. And it's one of the largest holiday light shows in North America. Santa Claus Land of Lights is a pretty perfect way to celebrate this holiday season.
wevv.com
Haynie’s Corner hosts free Thanksgiving buffet
Hundreds of people spent their Thanksgiving afternoon together on Haynie’s Corner. Several restaurants in Evansville made Thanksgiving a community celebration by offering free Thanksgiving meals on Haynie’s Corner. It’s an event they do every year. “You know, everybody needs a nice meal,” says Sauced owner Scott Schymik....
