Evansville, IN

14news.com

West Side Nut Club getting ready for Santa Land

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The West Side Nut Club was out early Friday morning on West Franklin street to set up an annual attraction. Santa Land has been a Nut Club staple for more than 15 years now. Chairman Zach Fleenor...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Aurora Evansville still looking for volunteers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Aurora Evansville is still looking for volunteers to help with Adopt-A-Client. According to Aurora’s website, Adopt-A-Client is a program where staff will provide family information to donors that includes a wish list and clothing sizes. However, to make this happen Aurora is requesting volunteers. Aurora is looking for: Volunteers to record […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes

CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

In-person Thanksgiving returns to the Dream Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After the pandemic put most in-person events on hold, an Evansville organization was able to throw its first ‘sit down and eat’ Thanksgiving dinner in several years. The Dream Center of Evansville spent the day preparing for the dinner with several waves of volunteers taking care of responsibilities. Organizers tell us […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Liberty Mission Baptist Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In spirit of the holiday, Liberty Mission Baptist Church handed out free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving. Pastor Todd Robertson says he first started providing meals on Thanksgiving a few years ago when he noticed food pantries in the area were closed on the holiday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Community members gather at ‘Sauced’ for free Thanksgiving buffet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the community gathered in the ballroom of ‘Sauced’ to enjoy a free Thanksgiving buffet. This was the sixth year the restaurant has done the event, around 75 volunteers helped organizers out. Local businesses like Mo’s House, Bokeh Lounge and Walton’s among others...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Inside Look: United Caring Services Shelter’s Thanksgiving dinner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Caring Services Shelter fed around 90 people on Thursday, according to volunteers. UCSS volunteers say anyone in need of shelter and a home-cooked meal got the chance to have both at the facility. A shelter resident, Mennis Logan said this was his first time staying...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro

The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Win a Santa Claus Land of Lights – Family Christmas Light Adventure Car Pass

It goes without saying, Santa Claus, IN knows how to celebrate Christmas! The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2-mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light Adventure located next to Holiday World at Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph. And it's one of the largest holiday light shows in North America. Santa Claus Land of Lights is a pretty perfect way to celebrate this holiday season.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
wevv.com

Haynie’s Corner hosts free Thanksgiving buffet

Hundreds of people spent their Thanksgiving afternoon together on Haynie’s Corner. Several restaurants in Evansville made Thanksgiving a community celebration by offering free Thanksgiving meals on Haynie’s Corner. It’s an event they do every year. “You know, everybody needs a nice meal,” says Sauced owner Scott Schymik....
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

