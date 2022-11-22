ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Corydon Times-Republican

Sylvester Stallone worries reality show will be embarrassing

Sylvester Stallone worries reality show will be embarrassing. Sylvester Stallone worried his reality show would be embarrassing "every day" during filming but set some boundaries early on.
What the Stars Love About Hallmark Holiday Movies (VIDEO)

It’s that time of the year that holiday movies take over Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) & Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”), and we love it. We’re not the only ones, as TV Insider learned when we recently caught up with the stars of the movies on the red carpet for Hallmark Media’s star-studded kickoff of “Countdown to Christmas.”
Bob Dylan's publisher offers refunds over book signature blunder

Bob Dylan's publisher offers refunds over book signature blunder. The publishers behind Bob Dylan's new book have been offering refunds to fans after admitting the 'hand-signed' copies actually featured a 'penned replica form' of the star's autograph.
King Charles uses Queen Elizabeth's red box

King Charles will use the same famous red box as his mother and grandfather after it was restored by luxury leather goods company Barrow, Hepburn and Gale.
Queen Consort Camilla hands over Paddington Bears

Queen Consort Camilla said it was "a pleasure" to rehome the Paddington Bears that were left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth when she took a box to Barnardo's Bow Nursery on Thursday (24.11.22).

