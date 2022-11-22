Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Kylie Jenner confirms son is 'still' called Wolf but hints when she'll share new name
Kylie Jenner confirms son is 'still' called Wolf but hints when she'll share new name. 'The Kardashians' star Kylie Jenner has confirmed her son is "still" called Wolf, but hinted she is planning to change his name and could reveal his new moniker in the third season of the reality show.
‘Harry Potter’: Vincent Crabbe Actor Jamie Waylett Was Once Arrested for Possessing $3,000 Worth of Pot
'Harry Potter' actor Jamie Waylett's career may have fizzled because of his run-ins with the law. And one of the reasons could be his drug arrests.
Corydon Times-Republican
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer reveals why David Hyde Pierce won't join revival
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer reveals why David Hyde Pierce won't join revival. 'Frasier' star Kelsey Grammer admits David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the hit sitcom's upcoming revival.
Corydon Times-Republican
Eva Mendes was once fired from a hotdog stand
Eva Mendes was once fired from a hotdog stand after giving an "inappropriate" gift to a co-worker.
Corydon Times-Republican
Cher declares she and younger boyfriend love each other
Cher declares she and younger boyfriend love each other. Cher says she and her younger boyfriend love each other.
Corydon Times-Republican
Corydon Times-Republican
Sylvester Stallone worries reality show will be embarrassing
Sylvester Stallone worries reality show will be embarrassing. Sylvester Stallone worried his reality show would be embarrassing "every day" during filming but set some boundaries early on.
Corydon Times-Republican
What the Stars Love About Hallmark Holiday Movies (VIDEO)
It’s that time of the year that holiday movies take over Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) & Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”), and we love it. We’re not the only ones, as TV Insider learned when we recently caught up with the stars of the movies on the red carpet for Hallmark Media’s star-studded kickoff of “Countdown to Christmas.”
Corydon Times-Republican
Bob Dylan's publisher offers refunds over book signature blunder
Bob Dylan's publisher offers refunds over book signature blunder. The publishers behind Bob Dylan's new book have been offering refunds to fans after admitting the 'hand-signed' copies actually featured a 'penned replica form' of the star's autograph.
Corydon Times-Republican
King Charles uses Queen Elizabeth's red box
King Charles will use the same famous red box as his mother and grandfather after it was restored by luxury leather goods company Barrow, Hepburn and Gale.
Things You've Probably Been Cleaning Wrong Your Entire Life (And How To Do It Properly)
"The golden rule is don't mix cleaning products!"
Corydon Times-Republican
Queen Consort Camilla hands over Paddington Bears
Queen Consort Camilla said it was "a pleasure" to rehome the Paddington Bears that were left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth when she took a box to Barnardo's Bow Nursery on Thursday (24.11.22).
Comments / 0