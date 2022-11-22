Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
CBS42.com
Looking to dine out this Thanksgiving? Here are some local restaurants open on the holiday
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — For most Americans, Thanksgiving means spending hours slaving over the stove in the kitchen, cooking up the turkey and all the trimmings. But some people prefer to save the hassle and just eat out on Turkey Day, and several local restaurants and haunts are making that easy this year.
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
Bham Now
4 spots closing in Birmingham + who’s planning to reopen
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. 1. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports...
wvtm13.com
Community rallies around Jefferson County grandmother struggling to raise grandchildren
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An outpouring of support for a Jefferson County grandmother struggling to find a home for her and her seven grandchildren. "I keep my head lifted up," Sherry Bolton says. "You know, because I do the best that I do for grandkids and they always came first."
WSFA
First Alert: Rain and storms return Saturday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dreary Black Friday is in the books, now our attention turns to our next storm system. It arrives tomorrow night and brings in a very low risk of severe weather to far south Alabama. The main concern would be a pocket or two of wind damage in the most intense storm cores. But, with plenty of wind shear around, we can’t rule out a rogue, quick tornado dropping late tomorrow night. This risk is for the far southern sections of the state, roughly along and south of a line from Monroeville to Troy to Eufaula.
Alexander Shunnarah gives away free Thanksgiving turkeys in Birmingham
Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah gave away 500 Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday afternoon in front of his Lakeview office. Natasha Davis pulled her car up and held up her phone for Shunnarah to talk to her friend, Earnestine, who also wanted a turkey. “I thank God for all my blessings...
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
Bham Now
Alabama Symphony Orchestra & Opera Birmingham performers rock with the Eagles [PHOTOS]
Last night, legendary rock band the Eagles played at The BJCC as part of their Hotel California 2022 Tour. During the concert they featured some special guests, including musicians and singers from the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Opera Birmingham and many other local artists. According to Alabama Symphony Orchestra Executive Director...
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
wvtm13.com
Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
Hoover daycare closes in wake of ‘hot sauce’ controversy, mom reflects
In July, a pastor at the church confirmed from the pulpit that hot sauce had been used for years, possibly even decades to punish children.
wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby approves grocery store proposal
The Thorsby City Council approved a grocery store proposal for lots seven and eight on Montgomery Avenue at its meeting on Nov. 21. The proposal was one of three that were presented to the council at its Nov. 7 meeting. A Mexican restaurant and a deli-style meat market with a full-service kitchen were the other two proposals.
wbrc.com
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
weisradio.com
$20,000 Reward Offered in Connection with Death of Woman
Pell City police on Wednesday said a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in connection with the death of Rebekah Poe. Authorities described Poe’s death as a “murder.” Police believe the two people responsible were driving a dark, possibly black, Dodge Charger, traveling in the direction of Stemley Bridge Road in Pell City.
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Alabama hit-and-run
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
birminghamtimes.com
With 16 People Under Age of 18 Killed in Birmingham So Far This Year, Parents and Students Are Devastated
A Birmingham 14-year-old was shot and killed last week and her mother also critically injured from bullet wounds in the incident. The girl, Moriah Quib-Marquez, a student at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School in Birmingham’s South East Lake neighborhood, was a passenger in an SUV found crashed into a utility pole at the scene near the corner of 80th St. and Fifth Ave. North.
Bham Now
11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
wvtm13.com
Several apartments damaged in overnight fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had to get medical treatment when a fire broke out at a Birmingham apartment complex in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews said heavy fire and smoke were showing when they arrived just before 3 a.m. at the Adona Apartments located at 1400 Aspen Run.
