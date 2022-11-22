Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
The US’s largest solar provider reveals its fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings
San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, yesterday posted on social media that its transition to electric fleet vehicles is under way with a photo of Sunrun-branded Ford F-150 Lightnings. Sunrun has a target of transitioning half of its vehicle fleet to electric...
electrek.co
Hyundai, SK On investing $1.9B in US battery factory with 20 GWh annual capacity
Hyundai Motor Group and SK On plan to invest $1.9 billion (2.5 trillion won) to build a new EV battery plant in the US. The partners are scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on November 28 in Georgia, where Hyundai is building its first dedicated EV facilities. According...
electrek.co
Tesla reduces Supercharger prices as charging business matures
Tesla has reduced Supercharging prices in many regions as its charging business starts to mature a little. One of the biggest advantages of electric vehicles remains that their cost of operations is much lower than vehicles with internal combustion engines, thanks to electricity generally being much cheaper than gas. However,...
electrek.co
Aptera says it will use Tesla’s charge connector in its solar electric car
Aptera has confirmed that it plans to use Tesla’s charge connector, now known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), in its upcoming solar electric car. Earlier this month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector in the hope of making it the new standard in North America.
electrek.co
Vinfast achieves milestone with first batch of VF8 EVs shipped to the US
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast hit a major milestone Friday, shipping the first batch of VF8 SUVs to the US. Vinfast made its grand debut at the LA Auto show last year, introducing the VF8 and VF9 EVs to the world. After vowing to end the production of gas-powered models,...
electrek.co
Tesla adds another recall to a ‘Total Recall’ year
Tesla issues a recall on 80,000 cars in China adding another one to a year with a lot of recalls, but most of them are easily fixed with software updates. Earlier this year, NHTSA issued a series of recalls on Tesla vehicles that were highly reported in the media. What...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) gets strong Wall Street backing, stopping the stock’s free fall
Tesla (TSLA) is getting help from Wall Street with several analysts pointing to the stock now being at a buying opportunity level, which is helping to stop the bleeding. As we reported on Monday, Tesla’s (TSLA) stock is taking a beating, and investors are asking the board to help with a share buyback program.
electrek.co
GM reveals Chevy FNR-XE concept in China as one of 15 EVs set to debut by 2025
At General Motors China Tech Day 2022, the automaker reiterated its plans to accelerate the company’s EV rollout with at least 15 new Ultium-based models set to debut in the region. GM also unveiled the Chevrolet FNR-XE concept, previewing GM’s new generation of connected, intelligent EVs. GM’s CEO...
electrek.co
Podcast: Tesla FSD Beta wide release, Cybertruck reservations, TSLA investors ask board to help, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Tesla’s FSD Beta wide release, Cybertruck reservations reaching 1.5 million, TSLA investors asking the board for help, and more. The show is live every Friday...
electrek.co
Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all owners in North America
Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta is now available to all owners who ordered the Full Self-Driving package in North America. It’s no longer limited to drivers with a high safety score. FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but...
electrek.co
Caterpillar (CAT) advances sustainable mining with first battery electric 793 large truck
The leading construction and mining equipment manufacturer, Caterpillar (CAT), is plowing ahead with plans to advance sustainable mining. Caterpillar successfully tested its first battery electric 793 large mining truck. Caterpillar’s large 793 electric mining truck. Caterpillar held a demonstration yesterday showcasing the abilities of its massive 793 electric mining...
electrek.co
BLUETTI Black Friday sale offers big discounts on portable power stations & solar panels
It’s time for 2022’s Black Friday sales, and portable power leader BLUETTI has kicked off the holiday season with some fantastic deals on its backup power stations, batteries, and solar panels. But don’t wait, as this sale ends on November 30. BLUETTI Black Friday deals. BLUETTI is...
Comments / 0