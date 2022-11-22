ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The US’s largest solar provider reveals its fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings

San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, yesterday posted on social media that its transition to electric fleet vehicles is under way with a photo of Sunrun-branded Ford F-150 Lightnings. Sunrun has a target of transitioning half of its vehicle fleet to electric...
Tesla reduces Supercharger prices as charging business matures

Tesla has reduced Supercharging prices in many regions as its charging business starts to mature a little. One of the biggest advantages of electric vehicles remains that their cost of operations is much lower than vehicles with internal combustion engines, thanks to electricity generally being much cheaper than gas. However,...
Aptera says it will use Tesla’s charge connector in its solar electric car

Aptera has confirmed that it plans to use Tesla’s charge connector, now known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), in its upcoming solar electric car. Earlier this month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector in the hope of making it the new standard in North America.
Tesla adds another recall to a ‘Total Recall’ year

Tesla issues a recall on 80,000 cars in China adding another one to a year with a lot of recalls, but most of them are easily fixed with software updates. Earlier this year, NHTSA issued a series of recalls on Tesla vehicles that were highly reported in the media. What...
Tesla (TSLA) gets strong Wall Street backing, stopping the stock’s free fall

Tesla (TSLA) is getting help from Wall Street with several analysts pointing to the stock now being at a buying opportunity level, which is helping to stop the bleeding. As we reported on Monday, Tesla’s (TSLA) stock is taking a beating, and investors are asking the board to help with a share buyback program.
GM reveals Chevy FNR-XE concept in China as one of 15 EVs set to debut by 2025

At General Motors China Tech Day 2022, the automaker reiterated its plans to accelerate the company’s EV rollout with at least 15 new Ultium-based models set to debut in the region. GM also unveiled the Chevrolet FNR-XE concept, previewing GM’s new generation of connected, intelligent EVs. GM’s CEO...
Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all owners in North America

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta is now available to all owners who ordered the Full Self-Driving package in North America. It’s no longer limited to drivers with a high safety score. FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but...
Caterpillar (CAT) advances sustainable mining with first battery electric 793 large truck

The leading construction and mining equipment manufacturer, Caterpillar (CAT), is plowing ahead with plans to advance sustainable mining. Caterpillar successfully tested its first battery electric 793 large mining truck. Caterpillar’s large 793 electric mining truck. Caterpillar held a demonstration yesterday showcasing the abilities of its massive 793 electric mining...
