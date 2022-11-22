Read full article on original website
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack, gunman remains on the run
Fort Worth police continue to look for the gunman who shot a man during a road rage attack the night before Thanksgiving. The two men nearly crashed into one another
Widow, Witness to Food Delivery Driver Killed in Road Rage Shooting Shares Her Story
The widow of a man murdered in a road rage shooting is sharing her experience that day. Idalia Cerna was in the passenger seat when her husband, 24-year-old Hamzah Faraj, was shot and killed in September 2021. Wearing both their wedding rings is how Cerna keeps her late husband's memory...
McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police
A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
Arrest made in October murder of a man in northwest Dallas
Nearly two months after a man was gunned down in northwest Dallas – police have arrested the man they’ve been looking for. The night of October 2nd
White Settlement Police seek motorcycle rider
Police in White Settlement is searching for a motorcyclist who performed some dangerous stunts while leading officers on a brief high-speed chase on Friday.
Suspect involved in deadly car chase connected to even more burglaries, including Mesquite auto shop
MESQUITE, Texas - We're learning about more businesses that police believe were targeted by a burglary ring they said was busted this week. The suspects were caught Saturday after a Garland police chase, and police think they're the same serial burglars that broke into a Mesquite business in early September.
Woman stabbed to death in Fort Worth child custody dispute, accused killer arrested
A woman is dead after being stabbed in a child custody dispute in Fort Worth. Tuesday, police were called out to an address on John T. White Road near Loop 820.
Car crashes into a Combine pond, driver killed
The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to identify a body found inside a car that crashed into a pond in Combine in far southeast Dallas County Wednesday.
Fort Worth woman shocked by husband's behavior prior to fatal police shooting
The 31-year-old man called his wife while waiting for officers to arrive at a QuikTrip gas station. His wife said he apologized to her and then she heard gunshots.
91-year-old woman missing, last seen boarding a bus in downtown Dallas
A 91-year-old Dallas woman is missing after vanishing from the Greyhound Bus Station in Downtown Dallas Thursday night. Theo Smith has brown eyes and gray hair, police say.
Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM
In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are investigating a robbery at an ATM near the TCU campus. The victim, who was just 16 years old, had a gun pointed at her head.
Critical Missing-Theo Smith
Update: Ms. Smith has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Theo Smith. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 10:15 pm Theo Smith was last seen boarding the bus in the Greyhound Bus Station, 205 S. Lamar Street. Ms. Smith may be confused and in need of assistance.
More details released on organized crime ring busted by police
Man, 23, dies in shooting over cell phone in Lewisville; suspect arrested
A 23-year-old man died late Tuesday night after he was shot during an argument about a cell phone, according to Lewisville police. About 10:15 p.m., Joseluis Esai Vasquez, 20, got into an argument with Fernando Olvera, 23, over a cell phone in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department. The argument intensified and then Vasquez shot Olvera, witnesses told police. Olvera was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead within the hour.
Woman in Fort Worth shot at outside her home, no suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was hit by gunfire Wednesday night while walking to her car. Fort Worth police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m., when they received a report of a person getting shot at a private residence in the 3500 block of South Littlejohn Lane. The victim had taken herself to the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth, seeking medical treatment. When police arrived at the medical center, the woman said she was walking from her residence to her vehicle when she heard a firearm being discharged several times nearby. She suffered a single gunshot wound to her lower back and had a grazing wound to her lower back. Police said there was also a firearm projectile on the victims clothing. The woman said she did not see where the gunfire came from. There is no suspect in custody.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
Armed robbery suspect locked up after a police chase in White Settlement
A man is locked up after leading White Settlement on a high speed chase Wednesday afternoon. An armed robbery suspect was driving a stolen car on Las Vegas Trail,
Man shot to death in Arlington identified
The man shot to death Monday in what Arlington police first believed to be a crash has now been identified. Police were called to what was reported to be a crash scene on Rutherford in southeast Arlington near I-20 and Highway 360.
Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning
Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
Lake Worth woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run
Lake Worth police now have a woman locked up, accused in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. Saturday, Andrea Hendrickson was run down and killed on Boat Club Road.
