NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police

A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing-Theo Smith

Update: Ms. Smith has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Theo Smith. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 10:15 pm Theo Smith was last seen boarding the bus in the Greyhound Bus Station, 205 S. Lamar Street. Ms. Smith may be confused and in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

More details released on organized crime ring busted by police

GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two males, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with partaking in organized prison exercise. The suspects are suspected in a number of burglaries spanning throughout a...
GARLAND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Man, 23, dies in shooting over cell phone in Lewisville; suspect arrested

A 23-year-old man died late Tuesday night after he was shot during an argument about a cell phone, according to Lewisville police. About 10:15 p.m., Joseluis Esai Vasquez, 20, got into an argument with Fernando Olvera, 23, over a cell phone in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department. The argument intensified and then Vasquez shot Olvera, witnesses told police. Olvera was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead within the hour.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Woman in Fort Worth shot at outside her home, no suspect in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was hit by gunfire Wednesday night while walking to her car. Fort Worth police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m., when they received a report of a person getting shot at a private residence in the 3500 block of South Littlejohn Lane. The victim had taken herself to the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth, seeking medical treatment. When police arrived at the medical center, the woman said she was walking from her residence to her vehicle when she heard a firearm being discharged several times nearby. She suffered a single gunshot wound to her lower back and had a grazing wound to her lower back. Police said there was also a firearm projectile on the victims clothing. The woman said she did not see where the gunfire came from. There is no suspect in custody. 
FORT WORTH, TX
AOL Corp

Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning

Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
ARLINGTON, TX

