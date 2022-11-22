Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
The Fandoms Are Thriving With Disney+'s New December Releases
The holidays have been a big deal for the Disney brand, and the streaming era has only made this even more true. Disney+ has gone in on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas whole hog since its launch, with specials from all over the various fandoms within its umbrella. With the year winding down, the last of the 2022 releases are heading to land on streaming in time for the family to watch. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2022.
Black Friday Lego deals 2022: Best sales on Technic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more
Now that the Black Friday weekend is finally here, we’re seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can. From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound...
‘Sunset Boulevard’ star Nancy Olson Livingston recalls 'daring script,' meeting Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney
Nancy Olson Livingston, who starred in classic Hollywood films "Sunset Boulevard" and Disney's "Pollyanna," has written a memoir titled "A Front Row Seat."
Elite Daily
Swipe Photo Trends On TikTok To Try Out The New Viral Feature
You may have noticed a new trend going around the TikTok FYP. It’s not a trendy dance or viral recipe, but rather a format trend, known as the photo swipe. TikTok’s swipeable photo feature has really taken off and made way for several new TikTok trends featuring this template. There are meme-worthy photo swipe trends and ones that are cute relationship photo albums. Whether you’re in it for LOLs, sharing sweet moments with your followers, or just revealing more about yourself to your friends, here are some swipe photo trends to try.
Elite Daily
Is Nevermore Academy Real? Visit Where Wednesday Was Filmed IRL
Wednesday has arrived just in time for a holiday weekend watch. The Netflix series based on the Addams Family is a slightly darker take on the classic characters you may be familiar with from the TV show and ‘90s films. Instead of showcasing the entire family, Wednesday follows Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy. Watching the show, you might be wondering, is Nevermore Academy real? It may not be an actual boarding school you can attend, but there is a location you can visit where Wednesday was filmed.
Ben Platt engaged to Noah Galvin after 3 years of dating
"People We Hate at the Wedding" star Ben Platt has announced on Instagram he is engaged to longtime beau and "Good Doctor" actor Noah Galvin.
Elite Daily
Netflix's Wednesday Soundtrack Is Giving Dark Academia
As much as The Addams Family has always been associated with dark humor, the morbid brood is also iconic in terms of music. The franchise’s original TV show theme song has become a classic spooky season singalong, and that same knack for nailing macabre and silly tunes continued in Netflix’s new Addams Family-inspired series, Wednesday. Right when Wednesday busted out her pitch-black cello in the show’s premiere, it was clear some spooky jams were on the way, and the songs on Wednesday’s soundtrack fully delivered.
Elite Daily
Kate Middleton Honored Princess Diana In A Very Glamorous Way
Kate Middleton’s tiara drought is finally over. While the Princess of Wales frequently wears jewelry from the royal family’s extensive collection, fans of the princess haven’t seen her wear a tiara since 2019, which is heartbreaking if you love a diamond-studded royal fashion moment. For Middleton’s first time wearing a tiara in nearly three years, the princess opted not only to dazzle, but also to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law. READ MORE.
Elite Daily
We Need To Talk About Those Plot Holes In Knives Out 2
Warning: Major spoilers for Glass Onion follow — don’t read on if you haven’t seen the film yet. As the trailer hinted, the new Knives Out mystery focused on eight party guests invited to an island retreat owned by tech billionaire Miles Bron. The plan was to play a murder mystery game, with Bron playing the “victim.” There was just one catch: All of the guests had a reason to want Miles dead — like for real dead — from his former business partner, Andi, to celebrity Birdie Jay, who Miles was blackmailing into taking the fall for a PR disaster.
Elite Daily
Inside Harry Styles’ Pleasing’s Super Magic Holiday Pop-Up
Harry Styles revels in being the gift that keeps on giving to his fans. Despite the Harry’s House singer having just wrapped the main stretch of his 15-night residency at the L.A. Forum, the pop icon somehow still found the time to get into the holiday spirit. You’ll be *pleased* to know that Styles’ beauty and skin care line, Pleasing, has decked the halls of three new holiday pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles, and London to celebrate the brand’s first birthday and the launch of a new mico-collection. Inside Styles’ Pleasing holiday pop-up shop in NYC, you’ll find dreamy interiors, exclusive merch, and curated shopping guides for local small businesses.
Elite Daily
Here’s The Likelihood The Kardashians Will Do A Christmas Card This Year
The Kardashians are big on holiday traditions. In addition to throwing their annual elaborate Christmas party, the first family of reality TV typically shared a family Christmas card on Instagram. While they’ve always tried to gather as many of their loved ones together for the photo, in recent years the family has opted for smaller photoshoots featuring just a few relatives.
Elite Daily
Jen's Dead To Me Season 3 Quotes Prove She's Still The Queen Of Snark
Dead to Me couldn’t go out without giving fans one more heaping helping of Jen Harding snark. The comeback queen filled Season 3 with the wittiest, most hilarious quotes, even as her situation was pretty bleak. Here are her best ones.
Elite Daily
Emma Myers Wants Wenclair Shippers To Know: “They Were Roommates”
In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, Emma Myers discusses her role in Netflix’s Wednesday, her friendship with Jenna Ortega, and what movie she’d love to star in. Emma...
Elite Daily
Glass Onion
Chris Evans’ sweater may not be returning for the Knives Out sequel, but Daniel Craig’s character, Benoit Blanc, is back to solve another murder. Along with a star-studded cast that includes Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Madelyn Cline, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also has a brand new setting. This time around, the suspects are all invited to a murder mystery party on a Greek island. After watching the movie and taking in the beachy setting, you might be wondering, where was Knives Out 2 filmed IRL?
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 22, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 22, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Harry & Meghan Thanked Elton John In Sweet New Video. No farewell would be complete without a...
Elite Daily
Hailey Bieber's Beauty Evolution Over The Years Is Fascinating
For more than a decade, Hailey Bieber’s beauty evolution has had underpinnings of cool girl glam, dating all the way back to the beginning of her modeling career. When she was fresh-faced model Hailey Baldwin, she starred in campaigns for established cool girl fashion brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. You could say these elevated but unpretentious labels laid the foundation for Bieber’s beauty journey. READ MORE.
