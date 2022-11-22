Teen in custody after social media threat against John Glenn High School

(CBS DETROIT) - The Westland Police Department has identified and arrested a 14-year-old freshman at John Glenn High School in connection to threats made on social media.

The teen is in custody at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting arraignment on criminal charges.

On Nov. 20, Westland Police Department and Wayne-Westland Community Schools learned about an online social media threat against John Glenn High School.

As a precaution, the school closed on Monday and transitioned to virtual learning on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

"In nearly every situation, parents are responding the same way saying that they could never imagine their child making a threat like this," said Chief Jeff Jedrusik. "This is yet another example of how important it is for parents to be aware of their children's social media activity and the serious ramifications that will result."

Officials say John Glenn High School will resume in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and after-school activities will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 22.