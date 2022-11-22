Liberal dark money network funneled millions of dollars to groups connected to top WH officials

Read full article on original website
Biden White House slammed for Thanksgiving 'talking points' to use on your uncle: 'Insufferable'
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was slammed on Wednesday for tweeting out a list of White House "talking points" to use against "that uncle" at Thanksgiving.
Watchdog group questions legality of Special Counsel appointment to investigate Trump
A legal watchdog says the special counsel appointed to investigate issues related to Donald Trump's alleged storing of classified documents in Mar-a-Lago may not be qualified.
TUCKER CARLSON: All prosperity in this country depends ultimately on energy
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns about Americans dealing with record-high inflation as well as policies that make energy costs rise on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Trump faces potential fundraising problem as megadonors jump ship
Former President Trump could face a surprising problem as he mounts his 2024 campaign: a cash crunch as wealthy megadonors gravitate toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and other potential contenders. A loyal army of small-dollar donors will power Trump’s presidential bid, potentially making up for the exodus of billionaire...
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden's granddaughter turned to iconic American label Ralph Lauren to design her custom wedding dress Naomi Biden opted for a timeless bridal look — and heritage American brand — for her White House wedding to Peter Neal. The bride wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace. The design features hand-placed organza petals along the bodice and cascading into the skirt. She paired the dress with a cathedral-length veil made of silk organza with a custom Chantilly lace border and embroidered detailing...
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
BRIAN KILMEADE: Press mad at Biden for lying about granddaughter's wedding
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade comments on the press calling out President Biden for lying about his granddaughter, Naomi Biden's wedding on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
The White House is reminding Americans to be thankful for Biden's 'tremendous' accomplishments: Tammy Bruce
Tammy Bruce discusses the list of President Biden's accomplishments the White House is encouraging Americans to be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving on "Hannity."
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
South Carolina boy, 14, dead in hotel for one week before police notified
A 14-year-old South Carolina boy was found dead in a hotel room about a week after his estimated time of death. His 'incoherent' mother was found in the same room.
'GEORGIA MATTERS': Ted Cruz issues warning over possible Warnock victory, says Dem lies about voting record
In an interview with Fox News Digital, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, warned Americans about what could happen with a Democrat Senate majority should Warnock win the Georgia runoff.
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly ‘Totally Broken Down’ After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President
The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the...
Texas teacher, staffers accused of denying food to special needs student who ate his own feces
Three Texas school staffers allegedly isolated a special needs child so long he was forced to eat his own feces and drink his urine, according to reports.
Cher, 76, says she and boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, are 'perfectly matched'
Cher on Wednesday shared a new photo of her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. The singer said they are "perfectly matched."
Pennsylvania school district votes to defy law that would prohibit teaching any race is superior to another
The Pittsburgh school district in Pennsylvania voted to a defy a bill against critical race theory backed by Republicans during a board of education meeting.
Video emerges of Walmart gunman laughing with coworkers years before deadly shooting
Video has emerged via social media of Andre Bing, the suspected gunman behind a mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia this week, joking with coworkers.
Virginia police release timeline of Walmart rampage, trying to determine motive of suspected gunman Andre Bing
Virginia authorities released an image of the suspect shooter who killed six people inside a Walmart and a timeline of Tuesday night's events.
