ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Salle County, TX

Comments / 186

Jane Doe
3d ago

Why did they do that? could have drove right into town, got set up with a free room, hot meals, new cloths,medical check up and some cash- all thansk to biden.

Reply(27)
61
FLOYD STARK
3d ago

Deport her or file on her for treason, bringing in potential murderers and drug dealers (she doesn’t know who they are) into our country to do harm

Reply(11)
30
MEANIE
3d ago

Damn $3,200 a person is not a bad payout , simply for driving them to a stash house .. Specially with Christmas coming up.. She made $16,000 in that one trip !!

Reply(5)
19
Related
Washington Examiner

$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days

Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
PHARR, TX
kgns.tv

Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Update at 11:49 p.m.: LPD reports the suspect was detained without incident. Original story: An active scene is reported Tuesday night in central Laredo. At around 8:15 p.m., heavy Laredo PD presence was reported-- LPD said there is two-block perimeter street closure around the 120 block of E. San Pedro.
LAREDO, TX
getthecoast.com

Texas man dies after tragic accident at Crab Island

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, a Texas tourist died after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and striking his head on the bottom at Crab Island. Family members say the 63-year old victim went down into three to four feet of water around 3:35pm on Wednesday, but then didn’t resurface. They jumped in to try to save him, along with receiving aid from from the Coast Guard, Okaloosa Island and Destin firefighters, as well as EMS.
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
blackchronicle.com

Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma

One day after the “cold-blooded” murder inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD stated detectives developed leads and recognized the suspect automobile – a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates – and labored with legislation enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, with the 47-year-old Texas man in the end taken into custody in Oklahoma round 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
BLOOMINGTON, TX
kgns.tv

Driver accused of crash that claimed life of young man arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is arrested and could face multiple charges after allegedly being involved in an accident that claimed the life of a young man Saturday morning. The crash was reported on Saturday close to 2 a.m. at the 5700 block of South I-35. According to Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

Mother allegedly used children to transport fentanyl from New Mexico to Texas

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An Albuquerque mother could face at least 20 years in prison for allegedly using her children to transport fentanyl. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, allegedly hid a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children's luggage, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.Banuelos allegedly gave her boyfriend the fentanyl that killed him - she has been indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. At a detention hearing in New Mexico on Nov. 17, prosecutors revealed that Banuelos and her boyfriend, who was also her sons' father, were in an on-again, off-again relationship.On...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox News

Fox News

873K+
Followers
5K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy