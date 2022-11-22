On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, a Texas tourist died after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and striking his head on the bottom at Crab Island. Family members say the 63-year old victim went down into three to four feet of water around 3:35pm on Wednesday, but then didn’t resurface. They jumped in to try to save him, along with receiving aid from from the Coast Guard, Okaloosa Island and Destin firefighters, as well as EMS.

